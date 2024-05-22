MPs welcome Craig Mackinlay back to Commons with standing ovation

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay has entered the House of Commons for the first time since he lost his arms and legs to sepsis.

Amid emotional scenes, he was welcomed into the chamber by MPs on all sides of the House as they gathered for Prime Minister’s Questions.

MPs gave Mr Mackinlay a standing ovation as he entered the chamber, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer shook his hand.

It is his first visit since he developed sepsis on Sept 28.

His wife Kati and their four-year-old daughter Olivia were sitting in the public gallery to mark his return to Parliament.

Earlier, the 57-year-old MP for South Thanet had a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Mr Mackinlay required a quadruple amputation after developing blood clots that left his arms and legs blackened.

His legs were amputated below the knee and his arms below the elbow in a single procedure taking five hours on December 1.

‘You have shown us the way forward’

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “As you know we don’t allow clapping but this is an exception.”

Sir Lindsay said: “I’m sure the whole house would like to join me in welcoming back our colleague, our friend, an inspirational and honourable member for South Thanet.

“Craig, it’s so good to have you back amongst us, you are the man of the moment, and I met your daughter who is going to be the daughter of the moment with her birthday tomorrow.

“So can I say to you and your family: it is an inspiration to people in this country who have suffered with sepsis. You have shown us the way forward. Thank you.”

MPs then broke out into another round of applause.

Rishi Sunak said: “Can I also add my personal welcome back to Parliament to my friend and colleague, the honourable member for South Thanet.

“No one who watched his interview last night could have failed to be in awe of his incredible resilience.”

Sir Keir said: “On some occasions and there aren’t many, this House genuinely comes together as one, and we do so today to pay tribute to your courage and determination in not only coming through an awful ordeal, but by being here today with us in this chamber.

“I want to acknowledge your deep sense of service, I think politics is about service, and resuming your duties as an MP today shows us an example for all of us of your deep sense of service, and we thank you for it.”