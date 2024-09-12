Mr Bates' Toby Jones teases new drama with David Tennant

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office star Toby Jones has teased a new series with David Tennant.

The star revealed the new show at last night’s (September 12) NTAs, where Mr Bates won three awards including Drama Performance for Jones.

During a press conference backstage, the actor confirmed the new real-life project with the Doctor Who star will be based on the phone hacking scandal.

“I’ve just done a show with David Tennant about the hacking scandal,” he told Digital Spy and other press.

Teasing other projects he has coming up, he added: “I’ve got a new film I’ve just finished filming about the discovery of Richard Burton, which I’m hoping will be out early next year with Harry Lawtey from Industry. I’m hoping that’s going to be of interest to people.

“There’s a new ITV show about Ruth Ellis that I’m in with Lucy Boynton.”

Further details on the phone hacking series are unconfirmed at the moment, though earlier this year it was reported that the show was in development from writer Jack Thorne (via The Cinemaholic).

Meanwhile, the NTAs also saw Mr Bates win Best New Drama as well as an Impact Award after helping bring about public support for those affected by the Post Office scandal.

Other big winners of the night included Emmerdale, which won Serial Drama, Ant & Dec winning the TV Presenter Award for the 23rd year in a row, as well as Davina McCall taking the Special Recognition Award.

Mr Bates recently aired a new documentary Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact, which looked at what has happened to the subpostmasters since the drama aired.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office and The Impact can be streamed on ITVX.

