Mr Bates vs the Post Office and Baby Reindeer nominated for NTAs
The shortlist for the National Television Awards has been revealed, with Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates vs the Post Office up for best new drama.
ITV's Mr Bates vs the Post Office showed the human toll on hundreds of sub-postmasters who were wrongly prosecuted for false accounting and theft due to faulty software.
Actor Toby Jones has also received a nod in the drama performance category for his role as Sir Alan Bates, one of more than 550 claimants who have brought legal action against the Post Office.
Baby Reindeer, which was a Netflix hit, is a dramatised account of harassment and stalking experienced by the show's lead actor Richard Gadd.
Romantic drama One Day and thrillers Fool Me Once and Red Eye have also been nominated in the category.
Actor Jessica Gunning has also been recognised for her role as stalker Martha Scott.
Baby Reindeer hasn’t been without controversy – it hit the headlines after Fiona Harvey, alleged to have inspired the character Martha, took legal action against Netflix. Harvey said the story was inaccurate. Netflix is aiming to get Harvey's suit struck out.
Footballer David Beckham and pop star Robbie Williams are also nominated for their Netflix shows, in the authored documentary category.
Predictably, Ant and Dec are again nominated for TV presenter of the year – if they win, it will be their 23rd time.
The NTAs are voted for online by viewers and comedian Joel Dommett will be present the ceremony for the third time on September 11 at London's O2 Arena.
Authored documentary
Beckham
Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck
Robbie Williams
Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change
Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story
Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
The Graham Norton Show
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
The Masked Singer
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Comedy
Brassic
The Gentlemen
Ghosts
Mrs Brown’s Boys
Not Going Out
Daytime
The Chase
Deal or No Deal
Loose Women
This Morning
The Repair Shop
Drama performance
Brenda Blethyn - Vera
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Michelle Keegan - Fool Me Once
Toby Jones - Mr Bates vs the Post Office
Vicky McClure - Trigger Point
Expert
Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing
David Attenborough - Mammals
Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson's Farm
Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show
Torvill & Dean - Dancing on Ice
Factual entertainment
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox
Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Sort Your Life Out
The Yorkshire Vet
New drama
Baby Reindeer
Fool Me Once
Mr Bates vs the Post Office
One Day
Red Eye
Quiz game show
The 1% Club
Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win
Beat the Chasers
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Richard Osman’s House of Games
Reality competition
The Apprentice
Celebrity Big Brother
Love Island
Race Across the World
The Traitors
Returning drama
Bridgerton
Call the Midwife
The Crown
Trigger Point
Vera
Serial drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Serial drama performance
Angela Wynter - EastEnders
David Neilson - Coronation Street
Diane Parish - EastEnders
Eden Taylor-Draper - Emmerdale
Peter Ash - Coronation Street
Talent show
Britain’s Got Talent
The Great British Bake Off
MasterChef
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
TV presenter
Alison Hammond - This Morning
Ant & Dec - I'm a Celebrity
Bradley Walsh - The Chase
Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors
Stacey Solomon - Sort Your Life Out