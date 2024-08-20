Mr Bates vs the Post Office and Baby Reindeer nominated for NTAs

The shortlist for the National Television Awards has been revealed, with Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates vs the Post Office up for best new drama.

ITV's Mr Bates vs the Post Office showed the human toll on hundreds of sub-postmasters who were wrongly prosecuted for false accounting and theft due to faulty software.

Actor Toby Jones has also received a nod in the drama performance category for his role as Sir Alan Bates, one of more than 550 claimants who have brought legal action against the Post Office.

Baby Reindeer, which was a Netflix hit, is a dramatised account of harassment and stalking experienced by the show's lead actor Richard Gadd.

Romantic drama One Day and thrillers Fool Me Once and Red Eye have also been nominated in the category.

Actor Jessica Gunning has also been recognised for her role as stalker Martha Scott.

Baby Reindeer hasn’t been without controversy – it hit the headlines after Fiona Harvey, alleged to have inspired the character Martha, took legal action against Netflix. Harvey said the story was inaccurate. Netflix is aiming to get Harvey's suit struck out.

Footballer David Beckham and pop star Robbie Williams are also nominated for their Netflix shows, in the authored documentary category.

Predictably, Ant and Dec are again nominated for TV presenter of the year – if they win, it will be their 23rd time.

The NTAs are voted for online by viewers and comedian Joel Dommett will be present the ceremony for the third time on September 11 at London's O2 Arena.

Authored documentary

Beckham

Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck

Robbie Williams

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story

Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

The Graham Norton Show

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

The Masked Singer

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Comedy

Brassic

The Gentlemen

Ghosts

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Not Going Out

Daytime

The Chase

Deal or No Deal

Loose Women

This Morning

The Repair Shop

Drama performance

Brenda Blethyn - Vera

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Michelle Keegan - Fool Me Once

Toby Jones - Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Vicky McClure - Trigger Point

Expert

Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing

David Attenborough - Mammals

Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson's Farm

Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show

Torvill & Dean - Dancing on Ice

Factual entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox

Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Sort Your Life Out

The Yorkshire Vet

New drama

Baby Reindeer

Fool Me Once

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

One Day

Red Eye

Quiz game show

The 1% Club

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

Beat the Chasers

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Reality competition

The Apprentice

Celebrity Big Brother

Love Island

Race Across the World

The Traitors

Returning drama

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

The Crown

Trigger Point

Vera

Serial drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial drama performance

Angela Wynter - EastEnders

David Neilson - Coronation Street

Diane Parish - EastEnders

Eden Taylor-Draper - Emmerdale

Peter Ash - Coronation Street

Talent show

Britain’s Got Talent

The Great British Bake Off

MasterChef

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

TV presenter

Alison Hammond - This Morning

Ant & Dec - I'm a Celebrity

Bradley Walsh - The Chase

Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors

Stacey Solomon - Sort Your Life Out