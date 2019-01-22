Mr Porter's Off-White Collection Is the Best Cure for Your Winter Blues
Virgil Abloh is at it again.
Virgil Abloh is everywhere. The celeb-beloved creative has been busy making waves at his current stint at Louis Vuitton-but that doesn't mean he's neglecting his own brand, Off-White. In fact, it's about to get even bigger: This week, Mr Porter launched an exclusive capsule collection of Off-White. The collection-"Modern Office"–takes inspiration from updated w0rk culture, including more street-friendly options like hoodies and tees in addition to trousers. The collection is available online now. Here are 10 of our favorite pieces from it.
