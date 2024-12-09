MrBeast reveals photos of the $14M 'city' he built as part of his Amazon reality show 'Beast Games'

MrBeast spent $14 million building a "city" for his "Beast Games" show.

The show, premiering on December 19, features 1,000 contestants and a $5 million prize.

Controversy has surrounded the show with complaints about conditions and a potential lawsuit.

MrBeast has shared some photos of the $14 million "city" he built as part of his coming game show, "Beast Games."

"We spent $14,000,000 building a city in a field for the contestants in Beast Games to live and compete in," MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, wrote on X, along with four photos of the set. "December 19th is almost here 🥰"

Donaldson, YouTube's most popular star with 335 million subscribers, has already shared some details about the scale of production on "Beast Games."

In an interview with fellow YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, Donaldson revealed he'd "spent way more than $100 million" on the show and recently shared that the production had broken 40 world records.

Amazon has also promoted "Beast Games" as "the world's largest live game show" with the "biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming" of $5 million.

It premiers on Prime Video on December 19, and Amazon is counting on it to kick-start its video-ad-sales efforts by attracting a wide audience and appealing to advertisers.

A building on the "Beast Games" set. MrBeast / X

In one X post, Donaldson was asked how he planned to make up the money he spent on "Beast Games."

"The goal is to make the best content possible not make money," he replied.

In the trailer, which dropped on December 6, Donaldson promised that "Beast Games" would be "the most insane competition show you've ever seen," featuring 1,000 contestants. Clips included footage of the $5 million grand prize, a massive pirate ship, monster trucks, Navy SEALs, and stunts.

One of the photos Donaldson shared was "a render of the city," which had a moat running around the outside.

"We ran out of time and didn't get around to building the moat," he said in response to one query on X. "But everything else is accurate."

A rendering of the city built for "Beast Games." MrBeast / X

CBC reported in September that the specially built "city" is in Toronto.

Toronto City Hall's film and entertainment department confirmed to the outlet that the site is located there but declined to comment further for "confidentiality reasons."

Donaldson's rep told BI that Donaldson donated many of the goods used in the shoot, including mattresses, sleeping bags, and clothing, to local organizations afterward.

Paramedics and firefighters confirmed to CBC that they were aware of the production, and police told the outlet that the department's explosive-disposal unit was consulted.

CBC drone footage showed a large cement tower and two rows of single-story houses surrounded by a red wall.

Houses were built in the city for "Beast Games." MrBeast / X

"Beast Games" aligns with Amazon's strategy of increasing spending on entertainment and sports content.

The show's coverage has not been entirely smooth sailing, though . Both Donaldson and conditions on set have faced bad press.

Some contestants told The New York Times they weren't given enough food and had to wait hours or sometimes days to receive their medication or basic hygiene supplies. They also said that some contestants were injured during challenges and many needed medical care. Five contestants are seeking to file a class-action lawsuit , though a rep for Donaldson told BI nobody has been served yet.

Amazon declined to comment on the lawsuit to BI. A spokesperson for Donaldson previously told BI that Amazon was not involved in the Las Vegas round of the show, where many of the allegations surfaced, which was "a promotional video shoot."

The spokesperson also said that this shoot was "unfortunately complicated by the CrowdStrike incident, extreme weather, and other unexpected logistical and communications issues."

Many of the rumors and allegations directed at Donaldson and the show went unanswered for months until Donaldson appeared on the YouTuber Oompaville's channel on November 23 to address the issues.

Donaldson said he could not comment on some of the allegations because of legal proceedings, but he described some of the claims about injuries on set as "disinformation."

Read the original article on Business Insider