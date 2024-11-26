MrBeast says game show allegations 'blown out of proportion'

MrBeast is the most popular YouTuber in the world with more than 300m subscribers [Getty Images]

MrBeast has claimed he has footage showing that allegations his upcoming reality game show "shamelessly exploited" contestants were "blown out of proportion".

The YouTuber, real name Jimmy Donaldson, released a teaser for Beast Games on Monday and announced it would be released next month.

In September, Amazon and MrBeast were named in a US lawsuit which made a number of claims about how participants were treated on set.

The Amazon series promised to be the biggest live game show in the world with 1,000 people competing in a series of elimination challenges for a $5m (£3.5m) cash prize.

While he hasn't formally commented on the allegations, MrBeast did reply to a user on X who asked about the allegations on Monday.

"We have tons of behind the scenes dropping when the show does to show how blown out of proportion these claims were," he said.

"Just can't release it now because it would spoil the games."

MrBeast announced the new series would be released on 19 December [Getty Images]

Five anonymous contestants brought claims on behalf of everyone who took part in the series.

They allege they weren't paid, were subjected to unsafe conditions and experienced sexual harassment.

In the 54-page legal document, the production was accused of a "culture of misogyny", controlling the "underfed and overtired" cast and failing to provide a safe working environment.

The contestants are suing the companies involved in the show, including Amazon and MrB2024, which lawyers say is "believed to be owned in whole or part, directly or indirectly" by MrBeast.

BBC Newsbeat has contacted MrBeast and Amazon about the ongoing legal proceedings.

Also named in the papers is a production company, Off One's Base LLP, which BBC Newsbeat has been unable to contact.

Representatives for the contestants have also been contacted for comment.

Pyrotechnics, helicopters and a pirate ship

MrBeast is the biggest YouTuber in the world with more than 300m subscribers, known for elaborate challenges as well as his philanthropy.

Releasing a teaser trailer for the series on Monday, the 26-year-old said he'd "poured everything I have into this show".

He also said on X that his YouTube channel had "def[initely] suffered a bit" due to the amount of time he's spent on Beast Games.

As well as hosting the challenges, MrBeast is also an executive producer on the series which Amazon says will resemble his YouTube videos, "fueled by time-sensitive emotional decisions, pyrotechnics, and of course, big-rewards".

In the trailer, the 1,000 contestants are seen lined up in individual boxes, jumping from a helicopter and on board a pirate ship.

"This show is going to blow your mind, I am so excited," MrBeast said in an Instagram story.

The legal action was another challenge for MrBeast in a year that saw other allegations made against one of his former channel co-hosts, Ava Kris Tyson.

She stopped working with MrBeast in July after other YouTubers accused her of sending inappropriate messages to a minor, reportedly then 13, when she was 20.

At the time, Tyson apologised for her "past actions", but said her behaviour never "extended beyond bad edgy jokes" and denied ever grooming anyone.

Earlier this month lawyers hired by MrBeast concluded that allegations of grooming were "without basis".

However the investigation did identify some "isolated instances of workplace harassment and misconduct" but that MrBeast's company took "swift and appropriate actions" when made aware.

