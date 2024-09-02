MS Coast 14-year-old accused of murder in death of 16-year-old after fight, sheriff says

A 16-year-old is dead and a 14-year-old has been charged with murder after a shooting Sunday in Gulfport, according to Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley.

According to Haley, officers responded to a disturbance in the 13000 block of Robindale Road around 2:30 p.m. and found the 16-year-old boy in the street with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken by helicopter to USA Children’s Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Haley said that, according to the investigation, it was determined that the suspect and victim were involved in a fist fight, which led to the shooting.

The 14-year-old has been booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with second-degree murder. The juvenile is being held in lieu of a $1 million dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.