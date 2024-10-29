MSNBC combines footage of Nazi rally and Trump’s Madison Square Garden event

Donald Trump speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday - Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

MSNBC broadcast images of a Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden in its coverage of Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the same venue.

The footage showed the crowd making Nazi salutes while a parade of flag-waving officials goose-stepped through the historic New York City venue.

“In 1939, more than 20,000 supporters of a different fascist leader, Adolf Hitler, packed the Garden for a so-called pro-America rally,” host Jonathan Capehart narrated.

“Against that backdrop of history, Donald Trump – the man who has threatened to use the military against opponents he calls ‘enemies from within’, who has threatened to use the troops to quell what he says are lawless cities and to use those troops to carry out mass deportations of immigrants – is once again turning Madison Square Garden into a staging ground for extremism.”

The footage broadcast by MSNBC showed the crowd making Nazi salutes

The Left-leaning broadcaster attracted criticism from Elon Musk, who spoke at the Trump rally.

The billionaire tech boss said: “Wow, MSNBC is utter scum of the Earth.”

Mr Musk also reposted images of an Israeli flag being hung from an upper balcony, as well as black, Asian and Jewish speakers at the event.

Some 20,000 people attended the Nazi rally in 1939, which was billed as a “pro-America rally”.

An anti-Trump banner saying ‘Welcome to your Nazi rally’ was displayed outside Madison Square Garden during the event on Sunday - Syndi Pilar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Attendees wore Nazi armbands, waved American flags and held aloft posters with slogans like “Stop Jewish Domination of Christian America”.

Storm Troopers patrolled the aisles, their uniforms almost identical to those in Nazi Germany.

Tim Walz, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, made similar comparisons between the event in 1939 and Trump’s rally on Sunday.

“Donald Trump’s got this big rally going at Madison Square Garden,” Mr Walz said at an event in Henderson, Nevada.

“There’s a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid-1930s at Madison Square Garden.”

He added: “And don’t think that he doesn’t know for one second exactly what they’re doing there.”

In recent weeks, Trump has faced accusations of being a fascist by his Democrat campaign rivals.

Kamala Harris has been urged by Democrat groups to drop the controversial campaign tactic.

Trump refuted accusations of authoritarianism on Monday, telling supporters he is “not a Nazi”.

“The newest line from Kamala and her campaign is that everyone who isn’t voting for her is a Nazi,” Trump told a boisterous rally in Atlanta.

“I’m not a Nazi. I’m the opposite of a Nazi.”