MSNBC Host Predicts How 1 Trump Fantasy Could Unravel For Him In Stunning Style

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi this weekend broke down in detail how Donald Trump’s latest fixation—absorbing Velshi’s home country of Canada into the United States —could end up spectacularly backfiring on both the president and the GOP.

Incorporating Canada into the U.S. (and ensuring its population is fairly represented) would require major changes to both chambers of Congress, Velshi noted, adding it may result in both the Senate and the House skewing drastically more progressive.

“Expansion from Canada to the ‘Gulf of America’ might be a fun idea for Trump until our nice neighbors up north kick his party out of office and install a liberal supermajority,” mocked Velshi, adding, “We haven’t even talked about what that’s going to do to the Supreme Court.”

Outgoing Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned there’s “not a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada joins America,” noted Velshi.

“But Canada, if I were you, maybe the chance to take over your noisy neighbor from inside isn’t the worst idea in the world,” Velshi urged.

The anchor also said Trump’s talk about America owing Gaza, Greenland and controlling the Panama Canal make him sound like “Donald The Conqueror.”

Watch here:

