MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Mocks Trump, Republicans With ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Burn

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski explained why Donald Trump is the “Wizard of Oz” and his GOP allies are his “MAGA munchkins” in the latest episode of her online “Morning Mika” show that was released Friday.

Trump is “the Wizard of MAGA Oz” because he’s “still calling the shots in Congress” and “pushing the GOP to do literally anything no matter how demeaning or destructive,” said Brzezinski.

The wizard “certainly has a strong hold over his munchkins,” she continued, noting, however, that the curtain may be about to be pulled back on him after a federal appeals court ruled this week against his claim to absolute immunity for potential criminal acts he committed when president.

Brezenski asked if the Republican “scarecrows in Congress” will ever find their brains, or their hearts or their courage when it comes to seeing the four-times-indicted Trump for what he is.

The analysis struck a chord with fellow MSNBC host Jen Psaki, the former Biden White House press secretary. Psaki hailed it as “the perfect analogy” that Trump is “like the Wizard who pretends he has all the powers but doesn’t.”

Watch the video here:

Related...