MSNBC panel erupts into laughter reading Trump weekend rant about being ‘evilly’ treated by courts

MSNBC panel members burst into laughter while reading President-elect Donald Trump’s most recent social media rant.

Trump posted a rant on Truth Social Saturday morning decrying his legal woes after Judge Juan Merchan ordered him to appear for sentencing in his hush-money case on January 10, just over one week before his inauguration.

“There has never been a President who was so evilly and illegally treated as I,” Trump wrote. “Corrupt Democrat judges and prosecutors have gone against a political opponent of a President, ME, at levels of injustice never seen before.”

As panelist Symone Sanders Townsend read Trump’s post, co-host Alicia Menendez laughed at the president-elect’s use of “me.”

"In case it wasn’t clear,” she said with a laugh.

Michael Steele (left), Alicia Hernandez (center) and Symone Sanders Townsend speak on an MSNBC panel, laughing at Donald Trump’s recent Truth Social rant (MSNBC)

Her co-host Michael Steele chimed in with another quip.

"Me! I’m the president! Waaaaa, waaaaa,” Steele said, invoking a baby crying.

Trump’s rant didn’t stop there. He made another post Saturday slamming Merchan in particular.

“I never falsified business records,” Trump wrote on Saturday morning. “It is a fake, made up charge by a corrupt judge who is just doing the work of the Biden/Harris Injustice Department, an attack on their political opponent, ME!”

A jury of 12 New Yorkers found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a scheme to silence adult film stat Stormy Daniels, whose story about having sex with Trump threatened to derail his 2016 presidential campaign.

Merchan indicated on Friday Trump wouldn’t be jailed at his sentencing. The judge said he would not sentence Trump to jail time, but would instead impose “a sentence of unconditional discharge.” This means no jail time, probation or fines will be imposed on the president-elect.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung issued a statement claiming that “the Constitution demands” that the case be “immediately dismissed.”

He added that the president-elect must be allowed to continue his presidential transition “unobstructed by the remains of this or any remnants of the Witch Hunts.”