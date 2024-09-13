MSP officer injured, other driver dead after car hits patrol car, pinning it under semi
A Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer's vehicle was struck by another car along I-75, pinning it under a semi on Friday morning.
Two people died in the wreck
The parents of a 14-year-old girl say they're outraged after their daughter was removed from a Porter Airlines flight last month and left to fend for herself for the next 24 hours — without compensation or supervision from airline staff.
The crash is the latest instance of a Tesla electric vehicle fire requiring mass amounts water to extinguish.
Dallas middle school student Jonathan Ayala was walking in the grass when a car veered off the road and hit him, police said
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The Postal Service’s new delivery vehicles aren’t going to win a beauty contest. They're tall and ungainly. The windshields are vast. Their hoods resemble a duck bill. Their bumpers are enormous.
A man rammed a gate with a pickup truck and then proceeded to drive onto the University of Colorado's football field.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 29-year-old man in Denmark faced a whopping 86 preliminary charges Friday for driving at high speed on motorcycles, riding on the rear wheel — also at high speed — and endangering others, police said, adding that the man had mounted a camera on his motorcycle helmet which provided investigators with several hours of footage of how he drove.
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — To Ruth Breeden, whose job is to assemble Ram trucks in this Detroit suburb, a simmering dispute between the United Auto Workers union and Stellantis isn't merely about whether her employer will reopen a distant factory in Illinois. To her, the standoff is a danger sign for all UAW workers.
The investigation into about 3,118 VinFast vehicles follows allegations in 14 reports by drivers of VinFast 2023 and 2024 models that the system "has difficulty detecting lanes on the roadway, provides improper steering inputs and is difficult to override by the driver", NHTSA said in a statement. The preliminary evaluation will assess the scope, frequency, and severity of the potential problem and seek to determine if a safety related defect exists in the subject vehicles, NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation said. VinFast, which started selling vehicles in the United States in 2023, said it was aware of the investigation.
Passengers will start to feel the effects of a looming Air Canada pilot strike, as a deadline approaches to reach a settlement between the airline and the union representing its pilots. Kyle Benning has the details and more in Business Matters for Sept. 13, 2024.
Drivers tell the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the “lane keep assist” systems on their VF8s don’t always work properly.
Rashid Ali, 30, was going twice the 20mph speed limit when his Range Rover Sport struck marketing executive Jack Patrick Ryan.
Officials on Prince Edward Island are closely watching developments around a possible Air Canada shutdown as a deadline looms in a labour dispute with the company's pilots.The airline's managers have called for the federal government to be ready to intervene to avoid the major disruptions a shutdown would cause for more than 110,000 travellers a day.Starting Sunday, Air Canada will be in a position to issue a 72-hour notice of a lockout, and its pilots' union is equally able to signal the start
The transportation beat just keeps on truckin’ — or scooting along, depending on your preferred vehicle and speed. Little birds are continuing to give us updates on Fluid Truck, the startup founded to disrupt the commercial vehicle rental industry. You might recall last month Rebecca Bellan wrote about the dramatic behind-the-scenes fight over the company between ousted sibling co-founders James Eberhard and Jenifer Snyder and two minority investors on the board.
The Lunar White hybrid is one of just 150 cars that will be built.
Emily Wiprud, the first officer piloting Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on January 5, says she initially thought people had been killed when the plane’s door plug blew off shortly after takeoff, according to an interview with CBS News Wednesday.
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev arrived at the crash scene at the Graf Ignatievo air base in central Bulgaria. The crash occurred at 12:30 (0930 GMT) and killed two pilot instructors, Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov said. The plane involved was an L-39ZA advanced training aircraft, the defence ministry said in a statement.
The man accused of fatally striking NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother while they were riding bikes in southern New Jersey last month had a blood alcohol level of 0.087 at the time of the crash, which is above the legal limit, prosecutors said Friday.
Compact luxury sedans may be an endangered species of late, but there are still a few great options for those wanting to buck the SUV trend.
A shared e-scooter system has officially hit the pavement in East Vancouver. Lime launched on Thursday, with 100 scooters and 27 parking stations across the Hastings-Sunrise and Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood. "Get ready to embrace a new way of moving around Vancouver," said Mayor Ken Sim at a Thursday morning press conference. "It's a game changer." Lime representatives said Thursday's launch is part of a plan to expand across the city over the next few months, depending on how many people us