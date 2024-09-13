MSP officer injured, other driver dead after car hits patrol car, pinning it under semi

Reuters

The investigation into about 3,118 VinFast vehicles follows allegations in 14 reports by drivers of VinFast 2023 and 2024 models that the system "has difficulty detecting lanes on the roadway, provides improper steering inputs and is difficult to override by the driver", NHTSA said in a statement. The preliminary evaluation will assess the scope, frequency, and severity of the potential problem and seek to determine if a safety related defect exists in the subject vehicles, NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation said. VinFast, which started selling vehicles in the United States in 2023, said it was aware of the investigation.