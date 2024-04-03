MSU Denver and other universities push back deadlines amid FAFSA glitches
This week, the U.S. Department of Education reported another problem with federal financial aid forms that impacts about one million applicants.
This week, the U.S. Department of Education reported another problem with federal financial aid forms that impacts about one million applicants.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to deliver this year’s federal spending plan in the House of Commons April 16, and she's been getting lots of advice on what should be included. As our chief political correspondent David Akin reports, some of the recommendations are aimed squarely at making life more affordable for senior citizens.
"I thought that was pretty slick of me," the White House press secretary told reporters.
The Senate faces a tough choice on Ukraine aid as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) says the House will move a Ukraine package after the April recess, but one that could be strikingly different from the $95 billion package the upper chamber passed in February. The Speaker has already told Republican senators that a substantial portion…
Who’s to blame for the GOP’s dwindling House majority? It depends on whom you ask. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) made waves last month when she pointed fingers at a pair of fellow Republicans who decided recently to quit Congress before their terms were up, reducing the party’s already slim advantage to a hairline one-vote margin. Yet…
South Carolina’s Nancy Mace is becoming a master of deception | Opinion
HALIFAX — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says upcoming federal budget will include a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding, as well as a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund. Trudeau is in Halifax alongside Housing Minister Sean Fraser as part of the government's pre-budget tour, which aims to drum up attention and win back support on cost-of-living issues. The federal government says $1 billion will be available to cities for urgent infrastructure needs, while $5
BALTIMORE (AP) — Crews opened a second temporary channel on Tuesday allowing a limited amount of marine traffic to bypass the mangled wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which had blocked the vital port’s main shipping channel since its destruction one week ago. Work is ongoing to open a third channel that will allow larger vessels to pass through the bottleneck and restore more commercial activity, officials announced at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The channels
The controversial court at the heart of efforts to ban mifepristone refused to abide by new rules meant to curtail the legal strategy popular with conservatives.
A teenage girl who had been kidnapped by her father was following a sheriff's deputy's instructions and appeared to be surrendering when other deputies fatally shot her during a gun battle on a Southern California highway, according to recently released video and audio. Savannah Graziano, 15, was shot and killed as she ran toward San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies amid a hail of gunfire on Sept. 27, 2022. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released the audio and video clips, including a heavily produced and narrated 15-minute video, on Friday in response to public records requests made by The Associated Press and other media outlets.
Days after his speakership was put on notice by a far-right member, Mike Johnson strategized with a key – and perhaps surprising – source: firebrand GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, the architect of the last effort to remove a speaker.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Katie Britt confided Tuesday that she counts some Democratic colleagues among her best friends in the Senate and said such cross-party relationships are essential to governing, especially as social media fuels widening political divisions. During a visit to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's hometown, the first-term Alabama Republican also recounted how she carved out a unique role in the GOP conference as an adviser to McConnell and spoke about the need
The 15-year-old girl was shot and killed on the side of a California highway less than 24 hours after she was abducted by her father.
A 2019 law banning most abortions in Ohio is unconstitutional following an abortion referendum last year, the state's Republican attorney general said in a court filing Monday. The filing comes after abortion clinics asked a Hamilton County judge to throw out the law since Ohio voters decided to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution last November. They argue that under the new constitutional amendment, the law, which bans most abortions once fetal cardiac activity can be detected, i
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan, artificial intelligence and security issues Tuesday in a call meant to demonstrate a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between the two powers. The call, described by the White House as “candid and constructive,” was the leaders’ first conversation since their November summit in California produced renewed ties between the two nations’ militaries and a promise of enhanced cooperation on stemming the
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and "make political hay" out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Trudeau made the remarks after Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey wrote a letter urging him to convene an "emergency meeting of leaders" to discuss options. (April 1, 2024)
If you hear the 118th Congress described as a bunch of slackers, you’re not getting the whole story.
The ban will take effect in 30 days, after the state's Supreme Court ruled that a crucial clause in the state constitution does not extend to reproductive rights.
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Panic set in around downtown Port-au-Prince on Monday as wild shooting filled the streets of Haiti's capital, with heavy gunfire near the national palace. The latest violence to rock the Caribbean island nation comes as the outgoing prime minister signaled that a broad transitional council is nearly finalized and seen as key to ending the current social and political crisis and paving the way for new elections. Reuters saw civilians rush to escape gunfire in the capital, where rival gangs control wide swathes of territory, three weeks after Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced plans to step down pending the creation of the council and the appointment of an interim leader.
The Vermont Legislature is advancing legislation requiring big fossil fuel companies pay a share of the damage caused by climate change after the state suffered catastrophic summer flooding and damage from other extreme weather. The state Senate is expected to give final approval this week to the proposal, which would create a program that fossil fuel companies would pay into for climate change adaption projects in Vermont. "In order to remedy the problems created by washed out roads, downed electrical wires, damaged crops and repeated flooding, the largest fossil fuel entities that have contributed to climate change should also contribute to fixing the problem that they caused,” Sen. Nader Hashim, a Democrat from Windham County, said to Senate colleagues on Friday.
A federal review of Canada's forestry sector emissions needs to go much further than currently proposed or it could jeopardize its credibility, nearly a dozen environmental groups said as they ramped up pressure over what they claim is the sector's underreported carbon footprint. In an open letter shared Tuesday, the groups say the federal government must broaden the review's scope to consider how forestry emissions are estimated in the first place. "The review’s failure to address Canada’s appr