MSU to reopen building involved in mass shooting to students next month

Reuters
Turkey's steps to promote traditional moral values in students, increase Islamic lessons and open prayer rooms in schools are fuelling secularist concerns in the Muslim country and laying bare divisions over the role religion should have in education. The measures, introduced recently, have fired up tensions over what is already a highly charged subject as Turkey marks 100 years since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk founded the staunchly secular republic. During two decades in power, President Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party have reshaped Turkey according to his conservative beliefs, opening many Islamic "Imam Hatip" schools in line with his goal of creating a "pious generation".