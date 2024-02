CBC

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) and physicians at the University of Ottawa are demanding action from the school's senior administration about what they call a "campaign of persecution" against students, staff and doctors who have publicly expressed pro-Palestinian views.In a letter sent to the school Jan. 31, the NCCM said it has learned of several recent instances of "harassment, intimidation, targeting and threatening behaviour" toward those advocating for "the basic human righ