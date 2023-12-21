MTA says Light Rail to be restored 'soon'

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Deciding whether to fix your aging car again or trade it in for a new one can be a tough calculation at the best of times, let alone when financing costs have significantly jumped and car prices have soared. Whether to repair or replace your car comes down to balancing the cost and utility of the vehicle, according to Ben Mayhew, a financial planner and founder of Aergo Financial Planning in Halifax. "But when you're in an environment where used car prices and new car prices are signif