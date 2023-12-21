MTA says Light Rail to be restored 'soon'
Maryland Transit Administration officials said Light Rail service will be restored "soon," but are still hesitating to provide a ballpark estimate. Mechanics have finished work on 18 cars so far, officials said. The repairs come after an explosion in October, which led to the discovery that some of the Light Rail fleet may have punctured electrical conduits and issues with the inter-car connector cables. MTA officials said crews are making repairs and that, as of Saturday, they had inspected 41 vehicles for high-voltage conduit damage, 29 of which needed repairs.