MTG’s Plan for Tacking Government Waste? Target ‘Toilets in Africa’

Majorie Taylor Greene and Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.

Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to be taking her new job slashing government waste quite literally, floating a plan to cut back on initiatives such as “toilets in Africa.”

The GOP rep, who has been chosen to lead a subcommittee that will be part of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy ‘s new Department of Government Efficiency, declared on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures that government waste is “everywhere.”

According to Greene, no one and nothing is safe in DOGE’s plans to reduce waste in government - particularly Malaysian sex apps and African toilets.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Republicans will take a look at defunding NPR pic.twitter.com/fyi74ywE2a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2024

Greene vowed to target “every single government department, program, grant programs, contracts.”

“And so when we look into a deep dive into this massive problem that’s caused America to be 36 trillion dollars in debt, we’re going to have to go into all kinds of buckets. And that’s how I’ll be separating things on the oversight subcommittee on DOGE,” she said.

Greene then stated that NPR was high on the list for potential defunding, alongside very specific government grants.

“We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media programmes like NPR, that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda. We’ll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa,” she said.

Greene was likely referring to a recent outburst from Matt Gaetz, who claimed that gay men in drug-fueled sex should be outraged by news that the NIH was involved in a harm-reduction app in Malaysia.

American homosexuals engaging in chemsex should be outraged that we were funding this in Malaysia! https://t.co/pC21qafQDR — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 22, 2024

She continued: “All kinds of programs that don’t help the American people. I want to talk to the people at the Pentagon and ask them why they can’t find billions of dollars every single year and why they fail their audit.

“But not just that, Maria, I’d like to talk to the governors of sanctuary states and the mayors of sanctuary cities and have them come before our committee and explain why they deserve federal dollars if they’re going to harbor illegal criminal aliens in their states and their cities.”

Greene concluded her DOGE elevator pitch with a clear intention.

“We’re going to look into every single aspect, and we don’t care about people’s feelings.”