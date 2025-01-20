MTG reveals she had to cut the line for Trump’s inauguration as she rails against seating plan

Diehard Maga supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted she cut the line at Donald Trump’s inauguration because she believed seating arrangements should have been based on who supported the president most.

The Georgia congresswoman claimed that Democratic lawmakers did “not belong” at Monday’s ceremony, especially those who previously voted to impeach Trump.

"As I looked along the entire line of Republicans and Democrats lined up, and they were lining us up by seniority,” she recalled, speaking to right-wing TV channel Real America’s Voice.

"I looked at that, and I said, this is ridiculous… We need to be lining up by who supports President Trump the most. And I said, that’s me."

Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted she skipped the line at Donald Trump’s inauguration because she thought priority should be given to those who supported him the most (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"And I went to the front of the line, and [Ohio Democrat] Marcy Kaptur happened to be standing there. And I told her, I said, look, you voted to impeach President Trump, so I’m going in front of you."

Greene went on to say she was “sick” of Democrats, adding: “Every single one of those Democrats, they did not belong in that inauguration. They voted to impeach President Trump. They wanted to lock him up for the rest of his life. They wanted to destroy his family.”

"I was like, I don’t care about your seniority, I’m taking it away, and I’m going to the front of the line. And that’s what I did."

Trump’s inauguration was moved inside at the last minute after frigid temperatures were forecast in Washington DC.

Whereas previously there were seats reserved for all congressional members, space inside the Rotunda in the Capitol was limited. Plus-ones for representatives were reportedly also not permitted.

Eyebrows were raised about the priority seating given to high-profile tech moguls including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos (all pictured)

However, eyebrows were also raised at the priority seating given to the number of high-profile tech moguls, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk, who all attended the event.

Political figures including cabinet members, governors, and long-serving public servants were positioned in rows behind the tech executives, with only the Trump and Vance families seated ahead of them.