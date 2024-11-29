MTG shares the definition of ‘Trumpsgiving’ — and is immediately roasted for it

Social media is roasting right-wing Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for sharing a “Trumpsgiving” meme on X.

Greene, known for her staunch support of Donald Trump and for promoting right-wing conspiracy theories, shared the definition of “Trumpsgiving,” on Thursday.

The image she posted defined the term as: “The expression of gratitude that Kamala is NOT the president [see also: ‘Trump won,’ ‘liberal tears].”

Now, social media users are mocking the lawmaker.

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a “Trumpsgiving” meme on X, prompting users to mock her (Getty Images)

“But liberals are divisive for not wanting to spend the holiday with MAGA relatives,” one user wrote.

“Try being normal for just one day,” another said.

“It’s a cult,” a user added.

One writer kept their roast short and sweet, posting a single trash can emoji.

The Independent has contacted Greene’s office for comment.

Greene’s post is just one of many bizarre Thanksgiving-themed photos and videos shared by MAGA politicians.

President-elect Trump shared a parody video of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation featuring President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — and ending with himself leaping out of a turkey.

Meanwhile, Vice President-elect JD Vance shared an edited photo of a family sharing Thanksgiving dinner, with his face pasted onto what appears to be the unknown family members’ mother.

Instead of serving a Turkey, however, the woman is serving a picture of a US map depicting election results.

The president-elect also hosted several allies at his Mar-a-Lago estate for Thanksgiving dinner, including Elon Musk, his pick to co-chair the Department of Government Efficiency, alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Musk spent the evening at Trump’s table, along with his mother Maye Musk, the president-elect’s youngest son, Barron Trump, and soon-to-be First Lady again Melania Trump.

One clip showed the Trumps and Musk seated at the table and listening to “Y.M.C.A.,” the president-elect’s signature song. Musk and Trump swayed to the song, as other attendees stood up, danced and filmed the action.

The video also shows Barron, who is a first-year student at New York University, appearing to look on awkwardly as his dad turns to him and laughs.

Many on social media were quick to comment that Barron looked “uncomfortable” and “embarrassed” during the song.