MTS holds free ride day
Wednesday is free ride day for the MTS. That means all rides are covered on buses, trolleys, coaster, sprinter and breeze services across the MTS and North County Transit District.
Wednesday is free ride day for the MTS. That means all rides are covered on buses, trolleys, coaster, sprinter and breeze services across the MTS and North County Transit District.
WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of an attack.A violent attack on a teenage girl that was caught on video by multiple people in Kelowna, B.C., has prompted her father to come forward, demanding answers and justice.Kelowna RCMP say the attack happened on Friday night, and that the video has been circulating "widely" online in the southern Interior community, around 270 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Okanagan.RCMP say the attack happened in the area of Boyce-Gyro Beach Pa
"Well, it came pretty late, but that 2020/Jan 6 section was quite a moment!"
I hope his keyboard is okay after this.
Not only was Donald Trump the sole living president—current or former—to not deliver a video message for Jimmy Carter in honor of the 39th president’s milestone 100th birthday on Tuesday, but he made no mention of the historic occasion despite talking about Carter’s presidency in an attempt to criticize Joe Biden.On Tuesday, the Carter Center shared excerpts of messages of support from Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden that were shown at Carter’s birthday concert last mont
Allan Lichtman has correctly predicted the result of nine of out 10 presidential elections since 1984
A 43-foot-tall nude statue of former president Donald Trump was put up near a Las Vegas interstate and local Republicans have condemned it.
A bombshell filing out of Donald Trump’s election subversion case was unsealed Wednesday, revealing a trove of damning allegations about how the former president acted on and around Jan. 6, 2021. Among the nastiest accusations in the 165-page document was how Trump allegedly reacted to learning from an aide that his vice president, Mike Pence, had been taken to a secure location in the U.S. Capitol for his safety. Trump’s alleged response to that news: “So what?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
The son of the former president was given an awkward reminder after the vice presidential debate.
Cheryl Hines is reportedly considering divorcing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. but not because of his digital affair with politics reporter Olivia Nuzzi.Page Six reports that the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress is more upset about his flirtation with Donald Trump and his endorsement of the Republican for president.The site quoted sources as saying Hines was aware that RFK Jr. was a “serial philanderer” but what didn’t expect was to see him step out with Trump.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beas
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii wondered "if there’s something actually going on" with the former president.
It's not easy staying low-key in Canada's largest city when you're the size of a small pickup truck. Being a famous NBA legend doesn't help, either.
Jim Acosta was clearly frustrated with Corey Lewandowski.
Voters could have been forgiven for wishing the Trump-Harris debate was more like the vice presidential contest. | Opinion
Donald Trump is clearly not happy about the release of a bombshell 165-page motion Wednesday filed by special counsel Jack Smith which lays out a sprawling timeline of how the former president attempted to claw his way back into power after losing the 2020 election. The former president initially laid out his case in various Truth Social posts later on Wednesday, claiming the unsealing of the document was another Democratic plot. He then repeated many of those claims in an almost-two-minute rant
The former Edmonton Oilers forward was trying to join the Detroit Red Wings.
Things aren’t looking good for notorious Republican Party hardliner-in-a-hardline-state Ted Cruz’s re-election hopes.The Cook Political Report has just updated its assessment of the Texas Senate race from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican” amid what appear to be significant signs of momentum behind Democrat Colin Allred’s campaign.Even among Republicans, the forecaster reports that Allred—“a Black football captain at Baylor University who played for the Tennessee Titans before working in t
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said on Wednesday’s Morning Joe that one of JD Vance’s answers during his debate against Tim Walz explains exactly why he’s not supporting the Republican ticket in this election.Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, was speaking about a moment toward the end of Tuesday’s vice presidential debate in which Walz asked Vance point blank whether or not he believed his running mate, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 election. Apparently unwilling to contradict Trump’s false claim
Kate Middleton has made a rare appearance following her treatment for cancer where the Princess of Wales met with a young cancer patient and the duo shared an embrace – see moving photo
Buckingham Palace was forced to delete their initial social media post announcing Princess Beatrice's second pregnancy
A woman writes on Reddit that she doesn't want her in-laws to stay at her home for months at a time, though there's a catch