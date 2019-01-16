MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds Cast of 34 Includes Fan Favorites — and a Ton of Surprises

The world of MTV’s The Challenge is about to get a whole lot bigger for season 33 — and not just because they’re returning to South Africa.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which premieres Wednesday, Feb. 6, will see fan-favorite veterans like Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Cara Maria Sorbello, and CT Tamburello team up with rookie prospects from franchises including The Bachelor, Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, American Ninja Warrior, and international stars across the MTV family, including Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach, and Floribama Shore.

In case that’s not enough excitement, a few familiar faces who haven’t competed since Rivals III in 2016 are making their return: Nany Gonzalez and Wes Bergmann.

Here’s how MTV is describing this massive season, which follows the trilogy of Dirty 30, Vendettas, and Final Reckoning (which concluded in December): “Thirty-four competitors from around the globe will battle their way through the most grueling, physical and mental challenges for their share of the $1 million prize. New rules will unfold, alliances will be rehashed and surprising twists will arise in the grittiest, most hardcore season ever.”

“The grittiest, most hardcore season ever.” Yikes.

Below are the 34 players who will be experiencing that madness, hosted, once again, by T.J. Lavin.

THE VETERANS:

Amanda Garcia – 5 seasons

Ashley Mitchell – 4 seasons

Cara Maria Sorbello – 13 seasons

CT Tamburello – 15 seasons

Da’Vonne Rogers – 2 seasons

Hunter Barfield – 4 seasons

Jenna Compono – 7 seasons

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio – 18 seasons

Kam Williams – 3 seasons

Kyle Christie – 3 seasons

Leroy Garrett – 10 seasons

Nany Gonzalez– 6 seasons

Natalie Negrotti – 3 seasons

Paulie Calafiore – 2 seasons

Wes Bergmann – 11 seasons

Zach Nichols – 8 seasons

THE PROSPECTS:

Alan Valdez – Telemundo personality

Ashley Cain – Ex on the Beach U.K.

Chase McNary – The Bachelorette, Ex on the Beach

Dee Nguyen – Geordie Shore

Georgia Harrison – Love Island

Gus Smyrnios – Floribama Shore

Joao Paulo Andrade – Ex on the Beach Brazil

Josh Martinez – Big Brother

Julia Nolan – Big Brother

Liz Nolan – Big Brother

Mattie Lynn Breaux – Party Down South

Morgan Willett – Big Brother

Natalie Duran – American Ninja Warrior

Shaleen Sutherland – The Bachelor Canada

Stephen Bear – Geordie Shore

Theo Campbell – Love Island

Turabi Camkiran – Survivor Turkey

Zahida Allen – Ex on the Beach

