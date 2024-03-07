When are the MTV EMAs 2024 and who’s nominated?

The MTV EMAs will return to the UK for 2024. (Getty Images for MTV)

After 2023’s event was cancelled, the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) will be back on TV once again later this year celebrating their 30th anniversary.

What’s more, the event will also return to the UK following a seven-year absence, with its last stint on our shores taking place in London back in 2017.

This annual night of award-giving gathers pop culture’s biggest names together to recognise and celebrate all things music, complete with big-name hosts, appearances from some of the top tune makers of the moment and an award for the year’s Best Song.

With details of this year’s event starting to emerge, here’s everything we know about 2024’s MTV EMAs, including where and when you can watch it, who’ll be hosting, who’s nominated and more…

When are the MTV EMAs 2024?

The 2023 ceremony was called off due to the Israel-Hamas war. (FilmMagic)

The 2024 MTV EMAs will be held on Sunday, 10 November at Manchester’s newest live music venue, Co-Op Live.

Each MTV EMA is typically held in a different European country but last year’s Paris-set event was called off in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. 2024’s show will mark the first time the show has been held in the UK since 2017 when the MTV EMAs took over Wembley’s SSE Arena.

How can I watch the MTV EMAs 2024?

2024’s MTV EMAs will be available to watch on MTV in over 150 countries with Pluto TV also carrying the event in additional territories. The exact timings for the show are yet to be revealed.

Those who miss the MTV EMAs 2024 live can catch up on the action on-demand via Paramount+ although it’s currently not clear when the show will land on the streamer.

Who is hosting the MTV EMAs 2024?

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora hosted the 2022 MTV EMAs. (Getty Images for MTV)

The hosts for 2024’s MTV EMAs have not been revealed yet but the ceremony is known for attracting big-name talent to front its live show.

In 2022, singer Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi were on duel hosting duty, with actor Hailee Steinfeld hosting in 2018 and Ed Sheehan and Ruby Rose overseeing proceedings in 2015.

Who will be performing at the MTV EMAs 2024?

Green Day performed at the 2019 MTV EMAs. (FilmMagic)

It’s a bit too early to tell who might be performing at the 2024 MTV EMAs. However, previous years have seen performances from the likes of Little Mix, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Green Day and Eminem so we can likely expect the same big-name treatment at this year’s event in Manchester.

Combine this with the city's storied musical history and here's hoping the event showcases an equal array of established and up-and-coming acts.

Who has been nominated at the MTV EMAs 2024?

Much like its hosts and performers, details on who’s nominated for what at this year’s MTV EMAs are yet to be revealed. Categories range from a range of different topics and sub-sections, with awards given out for Best Song, Best Video, Best Group, Best World Stage Performance and Best Live Act.

The 2024 MTV EMAs will take place on Sunday, 10 November.