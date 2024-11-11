MTV EMAs: Eight bits of gossip we uncovered on the night

The MTV Awards came to Manchester for the first time in their 30-year history on Sunday night, but somehow didn't feel very Mancunian.

There was no sign of Take That or Aitch, or Liam Gallagher - even though he won best rock star.

Organisers made a few subtle nods to the city: The stage was framed in the black and yellow stripes of Factory Records, and New Order's Blue Monday pumped through the speakers every time nominees were announced.

But the show took a more global perspective, highlighting acts from Mexico, South Korea, South Africa and America - including a predictable victory for Taylor Swift in the night's two biggest categories, best artist and video of the year.

She only appeared by video, choosing instead to spend the night watching her boyfriend, American Football player Travis Kelce, lead the Kansas City Chiefs to victory against the Denver Broncos.

But there were plenty of other stars at the show and on the red carpet. Here's some of the gossip we picked up along the way.

1) Raye gave an update on her missing song books

[PA Media]

Two weeks ago, Raye told fans her second album had been delayed by thieves who stole her car and, with it, several notebooks full of lyrics and song ideas.

On the red carpet, she confirmed the police hadn't been able to track them down, saying: "I've just had to let it go."

The singer said she couldn't recreate a lot of the ideas, because the act of writing them down freed her mind to work on other things.

"You let it go, because you think you can come back to it - and now there are so many ideas that are just gone. It's so sad."

But the singer, who won best UK artist, maintained a positive outlook.

"Everything happens for a reason. I'll have to start again and maybe it's a blessing in disguise."

2) Busta Rhymes revealed his unlikely comedy hero

[Reuters]

The decision to bring rap legend Busta Rhymes to Manchester to receive a global icon award wasn't as random as it sounded.

Before he developed his rapid-fire rap delivery, an 11-year-old Rhymes spent two summers living with his Aunt Velma in Morecambe.

"I went to karate school, and we illegally went into nightclubs, to make a little money break-dancing," he told us.

"I remember Boy George was cool, Wham was cool," he continued.

"But our favourite was Benny Hill. Benny Hill is still our favourite to this day. I don't think anybody has as ever been as funny or as charismatic as Benny Hill."

So, during those halcyon days of watching smutty comedy in Morecambe, did he ever think he'd be back, winning a lifetime achievement prize?

"You can never foresee something like that," he said. "When we first got involved with hip-hop, we didn't do it for none of the accolades. We just did it because we loved it.

"But with that being said, tonight is a dream come true."

To honour that moment, he gave a nine-minute acceptance speech thanking everyone from his mother to an art teacher he'd met backstage.

“I’ve never got an award from MTV before. Thirty four years of professionally recording [and] this is the first time I’m getting an award from MTV. It feels incredible."

3) Olly Alexander had advice for next year's Eurovision contestant

[Reuters]

Olly Alexander played a pre-show party on Saturday night, and couldn't quite believe the reception for Dizzy - the song which earned him 18th place at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

"That went down a lot better than it did in Eurovision," he laughed, shortly before Jedward invaded the stage and caused utter chaos.

At the main ceremony, Alexander was there to award song of the year to Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso. But he also had a few words for anyone considering representing the UK at next year's contest.

"I would say to them, whoever it is, 'Call me, and we will have a serious conversation about it'," he said with the haunted look of a man who has seen some things.

4) Benson Boone has a new fan: Bez

[Reuters]

In addition to winning best new artist, US singer Benson Boone opened the ceremony with a spectacular performance that saw him suspended mid-air on a grand piano, before pulling off a spectacular front flip from a platform at the side of the stage.

"The insurance is always crazy," he laughed, "but I love to perform."

One person who couldn't believe his eyes was Happy Mondays star Bez, who accosted Boone during an interview with Rita Ora.

"When you came down on that grand piano," he said, "I thought, 'Elton John is going to be gutted.'"

5) Le Sserafim escaped to Manchester's Christmas market

[Yunjin / Instagram]

Manchester is home to the UK's biggest K-Pop shop and, on Sunday morning, the staff couldn't quite believe one of the genre's biggest girl bands had landed in their city.

"Le Sserafim were posting pictures from the Christmas market," one of them told me. "That's only five minutes from here!"

The five-piece, who've been setting chart records over in the US, jetted in for their first-ever UK performance, a mash-up of Chasing Lightning and the 90s house banger Crazy.

But they were more excited to be out on the town without being mobbed.

"It was so good, we had baklava!" enthused singer Huh Yun-Jin; while her bandmate Sakura tucked into a portion of fish and chips.

"It was my first time," she said. "I loved it."

On stage at the EMAs, the band got one of the biggest screams of the night, despite being relatively unknown in the UK... for now.

"Coming to Europe is something that we've always dreamt of, so this is absolutely surreal," said Yun-Jin. "We just want to make a good impression."

Mission accomplished.

6) Jedward spent two hours on the red carpet

[Reuters]

For absolutely no reason at all, Jedward went on a massive charm offensive for the international press.

"Oasis are back and Jedward are back!" they declared, before racing over to baffled German and French journalists, while singing Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

This went on for two deliriously brilliant hours, as the twins, who found fame on The X Factor 15 years ago, insisted that "a lot of artists have been inspired by Jedward".

And, to be fair, they have proof. Mercury Prize nominee CMAT recently said the brothers had encouraged her to finish her second album, with a motivational voice message.

"You have to think about it, in life," explained John.

"Don't always think you're the main character. Reach out to other people. Serve that tennis ball and see what they do.

"It's always about keeping that spark alive."

They were, to be honest, an absolute blast.

7) The Liam Payne tribute was perfectly judged

Liam Payne won 12 MTV EMAs during his time in One Direction, and later used the ceremony to launch his solo career, performing his global smash hit Strip That Down at the 2017 ceremony.

It was only fitting that the event marked his death - but striking the right tone in the middle of a huge showbiz event is never easy.

In the end, his friend and collaborator Rita Ora just spoke from the heart.

"There were so many ways that we were talking about honouring him," she said. "But sometimes simply speaking is enough."

Addressing the camera directly, she shared her memories of the 31-year-old, as her voice cracked.

"Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew," she said. "He brought so much joy to every room he walked into. And he left such a mark on this world."

It was sombre and restrained, yet powerfully emotional. Ora wasn't the only one crying.

8) Tyla paid tribute to Aaliyah

[PA / Getty Images]

South African star Tyla, best known for her viral hit Water, clinched both the best R&B and best Afrobeats awards.

The awards marked her continued ascent, after being named one of the BBC's Sounds of 2024 - but she made sure to honour her inspirations.

On the red carpet, she rocked a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress with a turquoise blue zebra print.

The exact same dress had previously been worn by US rapper Eve at the 2000 Soul Train Awards.

And R&B legend Aaliyah wore a canary yellow version at the 2000 MTV Awards, where she won best female video for Try Again.

The ceremony took place in September 2000, less than a year before Aaliyah's tragic death in an plane accident.

The singer was just 22 at the time - the same age that Tyla is now.