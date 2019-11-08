MTV Reveals New Way to Audition for The Challenge Without Being on The Real World or Big Brother

Think you might have the heart, strength, endurance, puzzle skills, and winning personality to compete on MTV’s The Challenge against the likes of Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Wes Bergmann, Laurel Stucky, and Cara Maria Sorbello?

Well, you no longer have to appear on The Real World, Are You the One?, Big Brother, or Love Island in order to make your case. Fans now have the chance to audition for the show live onsite at several obstacle-filled Spartan races across the country.

Spartan races in Boston, Sacramento, and Los Angeles will feature pop-up Challenges with fan-favorite cast members. Devin Walker and Nicole Zanatta will be on hand for the Boston race at Fenway Park this weekend, Nov. 9 and 10.

The Sacramento race will take place at Van Vleck Ranch Nov. 16-17, and the Los Angeles event will be Dec. 7-8 at Castaic Lake State Recreation Area. Hosts will be announced at a later date.

A fourth pop-up, hosted by Tony Raines and Jemmye Carrol, already happened in Atlanta. And Tony followed his hosting duties by running the race himself.

“Had to let everyone know what time it was at the @spartanrace in Atlanta today!” he wrote on Instagram. “Seriously what a great time I had participating in my 1st run. A big thank you to everyone on the MTV team and @spartan for having me, can’t wait for my next one! #spartanXthechallenge #TonyTime #Aroo.”

As War of the Worlds 2, the 34th season of The Challenge, has been airing, MTV has received more than 75,000 hits to its nationwide casting site, which launched on Sept. 11. And so far, more than 500 participants have signed up for the race-side audition events.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.