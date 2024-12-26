How much was Beyoncé paid to perform Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day halftime show?

It’s to be expected that securing a performance from Beyoncé would come with a hefty price tag — but just how high?

The 32-time Grammy winner, 43, made her highly anticipated NFL Christmas Gameday debut with an epic first-ever live performance of tracks off her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Taking the stage during the halftime period in the second game of the night, between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, Beyoncé tore up the field alongside an ensemble of backup dancers — featuring her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter — and a marching band. She was also joined by Post Malone and Shaboozey, both of whom feature on the record, to deliver respective, jaw-dropping performances of “Levii’s Jeans” and “Sweet ★ Honey ★ Buckiin.’”

In a pre-recorded intro, she rode through the stadium’s tunnels on a white horse while singing “16 Carriages.” After dismounting, she continued with a cover of The Beatles’ “Blackbird” and was joined by singers Tiera Kennedy, Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts and Brittney Spencer.

Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the electrifying performance is reportedly part of a $60 million three-project deal inked between Beyoncé and Netflix in 2019.

Her first project with the streamer was the 2019 concert film documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, which featured her headlining slot at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The price for the first project hovered around $20 million, according to Variety.

“If we believe this to be true, then that’s $20 million specifically for this [halftime] performance,” Dan Ruchie, founder of Trapital, a company that provides insights into music and sports, told Andscape.

Beyonce performed Netflix’s inaugural Christmas Gameday halftime show (Netflix)

The Independent has reached out to Beyoncé’s representative and Netflix for comment.

Before the Ravens destroyed the Texans 31-2, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10 to maintain their nearly perfect 2024 record. Both games were live-streamed for the first time on Netflix as part of the streaming giant’s recently signed three-year licensing deal with the NFL to air Christmas Day games. The overall deal was worth an eye-watering $150 million.