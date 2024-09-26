How much have consumer costs risen in B.C. since 2017, the year NDP came to power?

British Columbia's high cost of living has made it a pivotal issue in the provincial election on Oct. 19.

Here is a look at changes in components of the consumer price index in British Columbia since 2017, the year the NDP came to power, with the index based on 2002 cost levels being set at 100 points.

Overall the index was up 21 per cent in B.C., and 20.1 per cent in all of Canada.

Food: From 137.7 in 2017 to 177.1 in 2023. Up 28.6 per cent.

Rented homes: From 118.5 in 2017 to 146.1 in 2023. Up 23.3 per cent.

Owned homes: From 113.2 in 2017 to 145.6 in 2023. Up 28.6 per cent.

Household operations/furnishing: From 117.7 in 2017 to 127.9 in 2023. Up 8.7 per cent.

Clothing/footwear: From 104.5 in 2017 to 106.7 in 2023. Up 2.1 per cent.

Transportation: From 134.1 in 2017 to 165.3 in 2023. Up 23.3 per cent.

Health/personal care: From 118.1 in 2017 to 139.8 in 2023. Up 18.4 per cent.

Recreation/education: From 122.3 in 2017 to 140.2 in 2023. Up 14.6 per cent.

Tuition: From 214.3 in 2017 to 240.8 in 2023. Up 12.4 per cent.

Alcohol/tobacco: From 145.1 in 2017 to 179.4 in 2023. Up 23.6 per cent.

Cigarettes: From 183 in 2017 to 293.8 in 2023. Up 60.5 per cent.

Electricity: From 173.3 in 2017 to 188 in 2023. Up 8.5 per cent.

Natural gas: From 93.2 in 2017 to 139 in 2023. Up 49.1 per cent.

Fuel oil: From 216.8 in 2017 to 350.7 in 2023. Up 61.8 per cent.

Gasoline: From 178.5 in 2017 to 258 in 2023. Up 44.5 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

