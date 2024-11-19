Much cooler with morning flurries in Denver Tuesday
The swells generated by the next B.C. storm will propagate thousands of kilometres, reaching as far as Hawaii and the western beaches of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. Talk about impact.
Considerable travel and power impacts are possible as a bomb cyclone develops off the B.C. coast on Tuesday
A bunch of gophers helped restore the plant life around Mount St. Helens after a devastating eruption
VANCOUVER — A so-called "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week, an Environment Canada meteorologist says.
Strong wind, heavy rain, dropping temperatures are all in store for Ontario this week, ending the late-season warmth
Snowfall warnings issued for southern Alberta, with drivers urged to brace for difficult travel through Monday
A rapidly intensifying storm will threaten some hazardous conditions across B.C. through the first half of the week
Gusty winds and heavy rain will spread into Ontario as a traditional fall low moves into the region this week
A large and powerful storm will bring hefty snowfall totals to parts of the Prairies this week. Expect power and travel disruptions
The first significant snowfall of the season in the Calgary area is causing accidents, delays, and at least one major pileup in the region.
A rapidly intensifying low, also known as a weather bomb, will bring big waves, powerful winds, heavy snow, and rain to B.C. this week. Brace for outages and travel disruptions
A member of the Scripps Oceanography team spotted the dead fish outside of San Diego, California. The fish was estimated to be 9 to 10 feet in length, which was much smaller than the one recovered in La Jolla in August.
Brace for power and travel disruptions as a large and potent storm takes aim at the Prairies this week. Heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions are the main threats
A super typhoon ripped through Philippines’ largest island on Sunday, knocking down houses and sending more than half a million people to emergency shelters, as rare back-to-back storms cause havoc across an exhausted nation.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon wrecked houses, caused towering tidal surges and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee to emergency shelters as it cut across the northern Philippines on Sunday in the sixth major storm to hit the country in less than a month.
The National Capital Commission (NCC) has decided to remove widespread buckthorn from Atlantis Woods in Ottawa's Westboro Beach neighbourhood after the community pressured them to improve the forest's health.Removing the invasive shrub was part of the NCC's original plan to redevelop Westboro Beach, according to Westboro resident Kristen Hayes.Hayes said she and other locals were consulted over how to remove the buckthorn, but the NCC initially chose not to go ahead with the removal efforts.That
With millions of people preparing to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, two strong storm systems are forecast to bring snow, wind and rain across a large swath of the United States this week.
A strong low is expected to develop over the pacific and impact British Columbia Tuesday into Wednesday. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
The blanket of snow that Calgarians woke up to on Monday morning is continuing to impact evening commuters, with snowfall expected to continue overnight in some areas. Heather Pimiskern, a forecaster with Environment Canada, said the amount that accumulated in and around Calgary ranged from five centimetres in the city's northeast to 15 centimetres around the Diamond Valley area. With road conditions still spotty both in and outside of the city, the agency is warning drivers to prepare for quick
The APACE project is attempting to harness bacteria’s natural ability to convert sunlight into energy.