How much is Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred and is it on Game Pass?

Those who pre-order the Vessel of Hatred expansion will snag cute pets including a snow leopard and canine. (Activision Blizzard)

With Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred releasing tomorrow (October 8), you may be wondering how much it costs and where you can play it.

The upcoming DLC will expand the game’s main storyline by whisking players off to a new location: an ancient jungle region, known as Nahantu, home to demons from warring tribes.

You’ll also be able to play as the new Spiritborn class and channel the power of four wild guardians: the electric Jaguar, the Eagle for ranged attacks, the poisonous Centipede, and the tank-like Gorilla.

Here’s what you need to know about the expansion, including its price and supported platforms.

Is Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred free?

Activision Blizzard has released a trove of free content for Diablo 4 since the dark fantasy game’s release last June. Players have been treated to five free seasonal updates thus far, each unleashing new activities like the Blood Harvest event and an overhauled loot and crafting system.

Get ready to go to the ominous jungle region of Nahantu in search of Neyrelle (Activision Blizzard)

Therefore, it’s not entirely unreasonable to think that the upcoming DLC could be free, too.

Alas, unlike those previous updates, Vessel of Hatred is a premium expansion, meaning you’ll need to pay to play it.

That’s mainly because it offers a shift from what’s come before, promising a deeper storyline, new locations and fresh gameplay mechanics that come at a price.

How much is Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred?

Vessel of Hatred comes in several versions, starting from the Standard Edition for £35, which gets you the DLC and pre-purchase perks including an adorable Snow Leopard pet named Alko and the Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem (for Diablo Immortal).

Players will surely fall in love with the snow leopard (pictured left) that comes with pre-orders of the update. (Activision Blizzard)

There’s also a Deluxe Edition that gets you all of the above, plus extra armour, cosmetics, a canine pet, and a premium battle pass token for £50.

Lastly, at £76, the expansion’s Ultimate Edition costs more than some regular games. With it, you’ll get everything in the deluxe version plus Wings of the Faith Cosmetic, the Nahantu Themed Town Portal and 3,000 Platinum.

Is Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred on Game Pass?

To make matters confusing, Diablo 4 is also available on Xbox Game Pass as of late March - and Microsoft and other developers have been known to make their updates available immediately and for free on the service.

But, while Vessel of Hatred is indeed compatible with Game Pass, you’ll need to purchase it first - meaning it isn’t offered as part of a subscription. In that sense, the release mirrors Microsoft’s strategy with Starfield: Shattered Space, which was also limited to Game Pass players who purchased it separately.

Saying that, Game Pass members can get the various editions for a discount. The standard edition is on sale for subscribers for £31.49, the deluxe edition is £45, and the Ultimate Edition is £68.39.

For those who’ve yet to experience the devilish RPG, Microsoft is also selling a Diablo 4 expansion bundle, featuring the base game and the DLC, for £56.