Is Netflix UK's subscription price going up?

Netflix has announced that it will hike prices in countries including the US, Argentina and Portugal after seeing a 19 million increase in subscribers in the last quarter of 2024.

The streaming giant’s executives said that the price spike would help to “reinvest to further improve Netflix” through investing in its programming.

While UK subscribers aren’t being made to pay more for Netflix yet, when approached by the BBC about a potential UK increase, a Netflix representative said they had “nothing to share right now”.

Home to popular shows including The Night Agent, Squid Game and Brigerton, Netflix has increased its prices for UK customers a number of times since launching in 2012. Although we’re not being asked to pay more yet, many people believe that UK subscribers will follow the same path as US subscribers in being asked to pay more.

Last January, Netflix gave customers on its cheapest ad-free plan an ultimatum: switch to a new tier or lose access. Subscribers were left furious.

Since then, three packages have been made available after the basic plan was scrapped. These can be cancelled at any time and there are no minimum contracts for any of the packages.

Let’s take a look at the packages Netflix offers, their current prices and the platform’s history of spiking its prices in the UK and in the US, which may give an idea of when we expect the next price spike in the UK (and by how much).

Standard with Adverts

This is the cheapest plan at £4.99 and is the package that replaced the original ‘Basic’.

It offers “good” video and sound quality and allows the user to watch on two devices at any one time – this can be on a TV, computer, mobile phone or tablet.

It has adverts, but the website states it’ll be “fewer than you think”.

Standard

The next package up will set you back £10.99

It offers exactly the same as the standard above, only with zero adverts to take you away from your favourite shows.

Premium

This is the most pricey package and costs £17.99 each month. TV shows and films are available in 4D and HDR and this package is the “best” for video and sound quality.

It is supported on all of the usual devices as above but also offers “immersive” surround sound on some films.

Four people can watch at the same time and downloads can be made on six devices on this package.

This one also has no adverts.

When has Netflix increased its prices in the UK?

Since launching in the UK in 2012 with a monthly fee of £5.99 a month, Netflix has spiked prices on several occasions.

2012 - Netflix launches in UK - price £5.99/ month.

2014 - An increase to £6.99 a month.

2016 - Another increase to £7.49 a month.

2017 - A Standard package is increased to £7.99 a month. A Premium package now costs £9.99 a month.

2019 - Standard subscription fee increases to £8.99 a month, while Premium subscribers are now charged £11.99.

2021 - Pandemic-induced price rises see Standard users pay £9.99 and Premium £13.99 a month.

2023 - An ad-tier option is introduced, with prices rising to their current levels - £4.99 a month for the ad-supported tier (called Standard with Adverts), £10.99 for a Standard package (HD and can stream on two devices at a time) and £17.99 for Premium (Ultra HD and can stream on four devices at a time).

2024 - Netflix announces scrapping of cheapest ad-free subscription basic plan

When has Netflix increased its prices in the US?

In the US, Netflix offers the same packages as in the UK. Here’s a breakdown of how its prices have changed, which may be a good indication as to when we can expect UK prices to spike – and when.