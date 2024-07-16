How much does the Teamsters union president make?

President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Sean O'Brien delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday as both presidential candidates are vying for an endorsement from one of the country's largest labor unions.

While Teamsters has endorsed Republican candidates in the past, O'Brien's speech on Monday marked the first time a member of the union has spoken at the RNC.

Before serving as Teamsters president, O'Brien first became a union member when he joined Teamsters Local 25 in Massachusetts at age 18 as a heavy-equipment driver. He later went on to become Local 25’s youngest president in 2006.

General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Sean O'Brien speaks during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 15, 2024.

How much does the Teamsters president make?

O'Brien made in $250,352 in 2023 as the president of Teamsters, according to a Teamsters for a Democratic Union article. He has been union president since 2022.

Where do Teamsters stand politically?

Both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are vying for an endorsement from Teamsters, which has yet to endorse a candidate.

In his convention speech Monday, O'Brien highlighted that the Teamsters have backed both parties in the past.

This election year, Teamsters has been reaching out to both sides of the aisle, including through a $45,000 donation to the Republican National Committee in February, which was the group's first GOP contribution in years, according to the Washington Post. The union also made contributions to the Democratic National Committee.

“I want to be clear at the end of the day: The Teamsters are not interested in whether you have a D, R, or an I next to your name,” O'Brien said on the convention stage. “We want to know one thing: What are you doing to help American workers?”

O'Brien has also reached out to the Democratic National Convention to speak at the event in late August.

