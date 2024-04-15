How much is EA Play? Gaming subscription price jumps by up to 80 per cent

(AFP via Getty Images)

Electronic Arts is increasing the price of its EA Play subscription next month.

Subscribers are being sent an email today outlining the adjustments and informing them that the new rates will take effect on May 10.

2020 saw the release of EA Play, a service that EA created by combining its prior EA Access and Origin Access packages into one.

But how much is EA play and what is it increasing to? Here’s what we know.

How much is EA Play?

The monthly cost of the regular EA Play tier will rise to £5.99 from £3.99, and the annual charge will climb to £35.99 from £19.99.

In the meanwhile, the price of the EA Play Pro subscription is going up from £14.99 to £16.99, and the annual membership will rise from £89.99 to £109.99.

This subscription offers users additional in-game rewards and perks in addition to access to all of the publisher's newest games as soon as they launch.

It's unclear how, if at all, the new price rise would affect Xbox Game Pass customers, who already have access to EA Play.

It's interesting to note that new members appear to have already started paying the new rates.

Why is EA play increasing its prices?

It is acknowledged that these adjustments are being made to bring fees into line with market value and to reflect changes in the value of the currency.

In this regard, EA is by no means alone; Sony, for instance, increased the cost of PlayStation Plus yearly subscriptions back in September.

Within the entertainment industry, Disney and Netflix have both raised the cost of their membership services in the past six months, and it is anticipated that the latter will do so once more this year.