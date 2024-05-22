Much of Greenfield, Iowa, Reduced to Rubble After Deadly Tornado

A tornado that tore through a town southwest of Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 21, caused fatalities and injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Video recorded by Kaylee Kingery shows tornado damage in Greenfield on Tuesday evening.

“Our hospital, destroyed,” Kingery is heard saying behind the camera, gesturing toward the Adair County Health System building. “Our nursing home was right over there; that’s destroyed.”

The National Weather Service said the Greenfield tornado was “at least EF-3” after a survey on Wednesday.

The powerful tornado flattened buildings, flipped cars, uprooted trees, and downed power lines, according to local reports. The Des Moines Register reported that at least four people were killed in the storm. Credit: Kaylee Kingery via Storyful

