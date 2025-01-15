How much new housing should be built in Needham, Massachusetts? Residents weigh in.
A hotly debated issue in Needham - how much new housing to build under the state's MBTA Communities Act.
Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h
The president-elect and one of his advisers just shifted an important timetable.
The former first lady's living plans have been the subject of much speculation ahead of Donald Trump's second term.
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.
"People don't understand the consequences."
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama will skip the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the second time in two weeks that she is not attending a gathering of former U.S. leaders and their spouses, but former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be there.
A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.
Allison Field says her family felt more like hostages than guests of a Marriott resort in Mexico when they got severely ill and were pressured by staff to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Donald Trump lashed out at Jack Smith in a borderline incoherent late-night rant after the special counsel released a report finding Trump was part of an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Apparently confusing Smith’s criminal case with an earlier investigation by a select committee of the House of Representatives, the president-elect wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of hi
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse of children at residential schoolsThe trial of an Ottawa nun accused of sex crimes at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 1970s will not proceed after a stay of proceedings was granted due to evidence issues.Francoise Seguin, 98, is the third nun and eighth worker overall to face criminal charges in relation to abuse at St. Anne's Indian Residential School in Fort Albany, Ont.Seguin, of the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa, appe
Special Counsel Jack Smith found that Donald Trump’s team took his own MAGA faithful for easily manipulated fools when he and several co-conspirators carried out an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Smith detailed his conclusion in a report released Tuesday, which explains his decision to indict Trump on four counts for plotting to obstruct the certification of the presidential race he lost to Joe Biden. Smith wrote that Trump’s team “deceived” a group of MAGA hardli
"If the genders were reversed, there are few who would believe that leniency is appropriate," prosecutors reportedly told the court
Hegseth’s payday as secretary of defense, if he’s confirmed, would be quite different from his old TV gig.
MSNBC's Rachel Madow slammed the president-elect's transition as "incompetent" and "incoherent."
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued a slew of aggressive executive orders on his first full day as West Virginia's chief executive Tuesday, including one enabling families to receive religious exemptions from required school vaccinations — a massive departure for a state with one of the strictest vaccine policies in the nation.
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) raised questions Tuesday about President-elect Trump’s choices to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ) amid fallout from special counsel Jack Smith’s report about the former president’s involvement in the 2021 Capitol insurrection. “DOJ’s exhaustive and independent investigation reached the same essential conclusions as the Select Committee. All this DOJ evidence must…
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earned
Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed "one of the most frustrating things" about his response to the California wildfires.