How much do Idaho small-business workers earn? Not nearly enough, this report indicates

Small businesses in Idaho pay their workers wages well below the national average, according to a new report.

Idaho is ranked third from the bottom in salaries for businesses with 10-19 employees, beating out only Mississippi and West Virginia, the report from Venture Smarter said.

The consulting company analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data released in December 2023 to pinpoint wages in every state for workers in three small-business categories: fewer than five employees; five to nine employees; and 10-19 employees.

Wages in Idaho were far less no matter the number of workers at these businesses:

The average annual wage at businesses with 10-19 employees was about $38,200, nearly 19% below the national average of about $46,800.

At businesses with five to nine employees, workers were paid $36,700, about 18% below the national average of just under $44,900. The state also ranked third from the bottom in this category.

At businesses with fewer than five employees, the average salary was $49,300, about 12% below the national average of $55,800. Idaho fared the best here, ranking No. 23.

Idaho’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, the same as the federal minimum wage, and $3.35 an hour for tipped employees.

Worst states for pay at businesses with 10-19 employees:

50. Mississippi, $36,000

49. West Virginia, $36,500

48. Idaho, $38,200

47. Arkansas, $38,500

46. Kentucky, $38,800

45. Montana, $39,100

44. South Dakota, $39,100

43. Oklahoma, $39,100

42. Nebraska, $40,100

41. South Carolina, $40,300

In a Venture Smarter news release with the study, a spokesperson said: “Factors such as the cost of living vary by area, and employers have a social responsibility to ensure they pay adequate and fair wages for their employees’ locations. Awareness of wage disparities also allows businesses to stay competitive when it comes to attracting and hiring skilled workers.”

Massachusetts had the highest-paid workers among the largest group of small businesses Venture looked at. Workers in that state earned an average annual salary of nearly $60,000, or 27% above the nationwide average.

Story continues

Best states for pay at businesses with 10-19 employees:

1. Massachusetts, $59,600

2. Alaska, $55,500

3. California, $54,100

4. New York, $54,000

5. Connecticut, $53,000

6. New Jersey, $52,000

7. Maryland, $51,700

8. Illinois, $51,400

9. Washington, $51,100

10. New Hampshire, $50,800

As Idaho home prices skyrocketed, wage increases lagged. Here’s how big the gap is

Meridian city employee says she was fired for objecting to phony fire-response times

Fears mount for Idaho construction industry as billion-dollar mega-projects move forward