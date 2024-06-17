'Much loved' couple killed in car crash

Tributes have been paid to a couple killed in a crash on a road in west Wales.

Katie Worrell, 25, and Adam Muskett, aged 27, were involved in a two-vehicle collision on the A477 in Carmarthenshire at around 16:00 BST on Thursday 13 June.

Ms Worrell's family described her as "kind, caring and beautiful", adding that their lives will "never be the same without her".

Mr Muskett's family said that they were "heartbroken" to be without his "big kind heart and cheeky smile".

Two other people, aged 27 and 33, were taken to hospital from the scene of the crash between Llanddowror and Red Roses with non-life-threatening injuries.

A statement released by Ms Worrell's relatives said: "Katie was a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin.

"She lived life to the full, loving to travel and achieving so much in such a short time.

"She loved her friends and Adam beyond words and was kind, caring and beautiful - our lives will never be the same without her."

The crash happened between Llanddowror and Red Roses, Carmarthenshire [BBC]

Mr Muskett's family remembered their "loving son, brother, grandson and nephew".

"[Adam] loved life, his friends, Tenby, football and Katie very much.

"How do we move on without you, your big kind heart and cheeky smile?

"We are heartbroken and forever proud."

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing to anyone who may have been travelling near the location of the collision - which involved a black Jaguar and a black Ford Fiesta - to contact them.

"Investigating officers would particularly like to speak to any motorists with dashcam in their vehicles who may have been in the area at the time," a force spokesperson said.