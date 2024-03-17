How much will luck play into who wins March Madness championship? I'd go with 12%.

Sometimes sports comes down to luck, as any fan can attest to. Especially in the playoffs, a lucky or unlucky bounce may be the difference between advancing or going home.

With March Madness upon us, college basketball fans are sure to be glued to their screens. But as the tournament proceeds, how much will luck shape the final outcome?

Maybe not as much as you think. Using a mathematical approach known as "true score theory," analysts have been able to access the contribution of luck to a team’s overall success. This statistical technique utilizes the variance in skill, chance and outcome to evaluate the relative importance of each.

After crunching the numbers, it turns out that of the five major U.S. sports – baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer – basketball is the sport with the least amount of luck. The sport with the greatest amount of luck? Hockey.

Let’s put some statistics to that. In the National Basketball Association, the contribution of luck to a team's season record is estimated to be about 12%, while in the National Hockey League the role of luck is pegged at 53%. The three other sports are clustered in the middle, with a third of their position in the standings due to luck.

What explains these differences?

The 2024 March Madness begins March 17 with Selection Sunday.

Does luck play a role in sports? Just flip a coin.

A key factor is the number of opportunities that a team has to score. The more times a team can score, the less important the role of luck. In a typical NCAA basketball game, each team may tally 25 or more baskets, whereas in soccer or hockey there might be only one or two times that a team scores. Luck plays a greater a role when the chances to score are low. In these situations, a lucky bounce is more likely to determine the outcome of a game.

As I explain in my forthcoming book, "The Random Factor," one way of seeing this is with the flipping of a coin. If we flip a coin 10 times, we could very well wind up with seven or eight heads or tails, even though the overall probability on any individual coin toss is 50%. In the case of 10 tosses, there can be significant deviations from the overall probability due to chance.

However, if we flip a coin 100 times, we will probably find that close to half of those coin tosses will be heads and the other half tails.

This illustrates the fact that as the number of events (in this case coin flips) increases, the more likely the final tally will reflect the underlying dynamic of a 50% probability.

NCAA men's, women's basketball tournaments show off skills

Similarly, the skills of the players are more likely to come to the fore when there are more opportunities to score. In these cases, the differences in skills have a greater chance of exerting themselves in determining the outcome of a game.

If we think about the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments as mini seasons, then we might reach the conclusion that approximately 12% of the outcomes in the tournament are the result of luck.

This should not be confused with games in which an upset occurs. In these cases, it could be that on a particular day, the underdog team played much better than the favored team though they were a lower seed.

Here, the better performance of the players determined the outcome rather than luck or chance.

As for me, I’ll be cheering on the Marquette Golden Eagles to go deep into the tournament. This was the team I grew up rooting for in my hometown of Milwaukee, coached by the legendary Al McGuire.

Their chances this year are excellent for advancing to at least the Sweet 16. Whether they do so remains to be seen.

Mark R. Rank is the Herbert S. Hadley Professor of Social Welfare at Washington University in St. Louis. He is the author of the forthcoming book "The Random Factor: How Chance and Luck Profoundly Shape Our Lives and the World around Us."

But for all of us following our favorite teams during March Madness, there is always the tendency to blame their team’s exit from the tournament to bad luck. What we know now is that while it is certainly possible, it is also unlikely.

In basketball, the ball usually bounces true.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who will win March Madness? Basketball fans shouldn't count on luck