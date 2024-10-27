How much money was raised for Helene relief at Charlotte’s Concert for Carolina?

North Carolina native Eric Church sings at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26 during Concert for Carolina to benefit Western North Carolina victims of Hurricane Helene.

On Saturday night, Oct. 26, Concert for Carolina in Charlotte not only gave music fans a night to remember forever, but it also raised money for Hurricane Helene relief at almost an unbelievable number.

The benefit show at Bank of America Stadium featuring several famous musical artists raised $24 million 513,185 dollars.

That’s thanks to the 82,193 fans who bought tickets to attend.

The amount raised was announced at the end of the relief show. The concert featured headliners and North Carolina natives Luke Combs and Eric Church, along with other artists: James Taylor, Billy Strings, Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Bailey Zimmerman, The Avett Brothers, Scotty McCreery, Chase Rice and Parmalee.

[PHOTOS: Concert for Carolina attracts fans to uptown Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium]

Concert for Carolina was held a month to the day after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida before tearing up the Southeast and devastating parts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. Western North Carolina was hit particularly hard.

Several Helene victims from from the North Carolina mountains attended the concert.

“There’s so much light in music and healing in music,” a fan told reporter Julia Coin. “While we’re mourning, we’re celebrating the fact that we are so strong and resilient.”