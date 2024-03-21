How much protein do you really need? Use our tool to find out

Protein is the key nutrient our body needs to grow and repair cells

High-protein ready meals, protein-enriched milk and yogurts, even high-protein bagels: it’s hard to miss the muscular marketing for protein-rich products.

It’s the key nutrient our body needs to grow and repair cells, and integral to a balanced diet, but right now, it’s having a moment in the spotlight.

As people try to lead more plant-based diets for their health, there’s a fear that we’re not getting enough protein. With so many products on the market, it’s confusing – and not to mention the fact that protein requirements vary according to your life stage, age and gender. Use our protein calculator to find out how much you need per day based on your weight, then read on for how to meet your targets, whether you’re a stressed exec, an exercise fanatic, or anywhere in between.

What is a healthy protein portion?

According to labelling regulations, a product can only be referred to as “high-protein” if 20 per cent of the energy value of the food is provided by protein.

When it comes to making sure you’re eating enough, the dietitian Priya Tew says that extra-added-protein products are a marketing ploy: “You don’t need to be spending your money on these things,” she says.

Most adults need around 0.75g of protein per kilo of body weight per day, which equates to 45g on average for women and 56g for men, according to average weights in 2021.

That’s about two portions of meat, fish, nuts or tofu per day.

As a guide, a protein portion should fit into the palm of your hand.

While protein requirements change depending on our life stage and how active we are, most people are eating enough protein, says Bridget Benelam, a nutrition scientist at the British Nutrition Foundation.

“From our point of view, most people’s average intake of protein is above what’s required,” says Benelam.

For reference, one chicken breast contains 31g of protein, there is 7.6g of protein in a 30g serving of cheddar, and 8g of protein in a 244g cup of milk. Research has shown that with adequate protein intake there is no difference in the ability to build muscle between those who eat a plant-based diet versus an omnivorous diet.

General recommendations are to consume between 15 and 30g of protein at each meal. Studies show higher intakes – those more than 40g – in one sitting are no more beneficial than the recommended 15-30g at one time.

“If you eat too much in one go, the body can’t actually use it,” explains Tew. “It can’t magically turn that excess into muscle. It will convert it into glucose and either use it or store it as fat.”

That said, if you don’t meet your protein requirements your health could suffer – and we need more at different life stages.

What to eat depending on your lifestyle

If you’re a busy mum

There are certain circumstances where people might need more protein. Women who are pregnant require an additional 6g while they are expecting.

If they then breastfeed, they need an extra 11g a day of protein for the first six months, explains Tew: “After six months this goes down to 8g a day.”

Because the body can’t store excess protein, it’s best to spread intake throughout the day.

“Around 20g of protein per meal is about right,” says Tew. An egg is about 6g, so a meal of three scrambled eggs with some vegetables will meet your protein requirement for a meal. “If you eat a balanced meal with an average-sized portion of meat, fish, tofu or beans, you’ll meet your protein requirement.”

If you’re a stressed exec

It can be harder to eat a nutritionally balanced meal when we’re on the go. If you are grabbing meal deals or take-away food, it can be harder to get quality protein.

“Potentially grabbing things on the go will mean more processed meat, such as bacon sandwiches,” says Tew. “You need to think about how to make meals a little bit more nutritious.”

If you’re trying to avoid unhealthy snacks, evidence suggests that protein is good at keeping you full. So a protein-rich breakfast such as yogurt or eggs will set you up for a busy day.

When you’re eating out, opt for protein over deep-fried foods or carbohydrate-heavy ones with less nutritional value. Bear in mind that there’s also a difference between a fatty burger and grilled fish. “They’re both giving you protein, but the latter is more likely to be giving you a whole package of nutrients as well,” says Benelam.

If you’re an exercise fanatic

Studies have shown that there are benefits to elite athletes eating more than the average guidelines for protein amounts. This is generally stated as between 1.2-2g per kg of body weight per day. A prolonged intake of high amounts of protein has been associated with kidney damage. It is not recommended to consume more than 2g per kg of body weight.

Consuming 20g after training will help with muscle repair and building. While most of us aren’t competing for the Olympics, Tew says: “You do have extra needs if you’re doing a lot of exercise.”

So how much exercise and how much more protein does this mean?

Based on exercising an hour a day regularly three times a week, Tew says the need of someone in midlife weighing 60kg would go up from 42g to 60-72g. So your additional requirements could be met by adding 150g Greek yogurt (15g of protein) and an egg (6g), or a small chicken breast (30g).

“If you need a quick, easy snack then a protein bar will work, but there’s plenty of cheaper ways,” says Tew. “ I would say grabbing a handful of nuts and seeds is a better option. Convenience is often a factor when we make our food choices, but I am always on the side of choosing a whole food if you can.”

And don’t go too mad if you want to look buff, as excess protein will be converted to calories, which if you don’t burn you will store as fat.

If you’re a midlifer

Between the ages of 40 and 50 – and beyond – our protein needs start to change.

“We do get muscle-mass loss, known as sarcopenia, as we get older,” says Benelam. “You can’t stop that process, but you can slow it down if you get adequate amounts of protein combined with exercise and activity to build the muscles.”

The requirement rises to 1-1.2g per kilogram, which is 75-90g per day for a 75kg (12st) person.

“You might want to make sure you have protein at every single meal. Think about what your protein source is; it doesn’t have to be meat.” Beans, pulses and tofu are all sources of protein.

Tew often adds a tin of lentils or beans to casseroles and curries, for an inexpensive way to add protein that’s also fibre-rich. “Even if it has meat in it, I will go half and half.” She also adds seeds on top of stir-frys: “And don’t be scared to try things like tofu and tempeh.”

“You may want to have one or two protein snacks as well,” says Tew. “It doesn’t have to be complicated.” She favours porridge with milk for breakfast. “I have peanut butter and a sprinkle of seeds on top. Along with the milk, I know I’m meeting my protein needs.”

For lunch, a hummus or cheese sandwich will give you another protein hit. “And then perhaps some chicken in the evening,” says Tew.

A snack of yogurt, a handful of almonds or a homemade protein energy ball are all good snacks during the day.

If you’re over 70

While the needs go up between 40 and 50, they don’t continue to increase with age. What is worth considering though, says Tew, is that appetite can dwindle as we reach our 70s and beyond.

“So making sure that you’re prioritising protein is important,” says Tew.

It can be tempting to rely on quick-and-easy ready meals or tins of soup, which won’t necessarily give you the protein you need.

The irony is that older people won’t be paying attention to the high-protein products that are being marketed, while younger people who don’t need them will.

Still, there’s no need for fancy products. “Tinned fish on toast, or an egg sandwich are good ways to keep protein up,” says Tew.

Your teeth might not be as good as they once were, so choosing nut butters will be easier to eat than whole nuts. “Add flaxseeds or chia to your porridge in the morning,” says Tew.

A milky drink, such as a latte or hot chocolate, will also give you protein.

“There are so many ways to meet your protein needs that you don’t need to be tracking and counting,” says Tew. “All we need is more general awareness; don’t feel that you have to buy up all the marketing ploys that are in the supermarket.”

Ways to double your protein intake

Make your own hummus

A 160g serving of chickpeas provides about 14.5g of protein.

Eat peas and edamame

Garden peas contain 4.9g of protein for every 100g and there is 12g of protein in a 100g portion of edamame.

Choose a seeded roll

Just 2tbs of the seeds can add around 3.5-g of protein to your food.

Chuck quinoa in your porridge

One cup has 8g of protein.

Lunch on cottage cheese

One cup delivers 25g of protein

And add peanut butter for a healthy protein snack

1tbsp is roughly 95 calories, 3.5g of protein, 8g of fat and 1g of dietary fibre.

However, most people don’t need to try to double their protein intake: “Unless you’re body-building, for the general population it’s not necessary. If you up your protein then what else are you missing out on?” says Benelam.

