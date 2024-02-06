How much rain did Sacramento get during latest storm? Here are the totals

A series of atmospheric-fueled storms recently swept through the Sacramento area, bringing significant rainfall and powerful winds.

Although there was a break from the wet weather on Monday morning, light rain fell that evening throughout the capital city.

As of Sunday, Sacramento had received a total of of 1.80 inches of rain for the month of February, according to the National Weather Service.

That’s almost half of the normal amount of precipitation — 3.75 inches — for the month.

How much did it rain in Sacramento?

Here’s how much rain fell in the Sacramento area over the past 24 hours as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service:

Sacramento: 0.01 inches of rain

Sacramento International Airport: 0.16 inches

Rancho Cordova: 0.23 inches

Elk Grove: 0.07 inches

Folsom Lake: 0.07 inches

Auburn: 0.88 inches

El Dorado Hills: 0.43 inches

Placerville: 0.32 inches

Rocklin: 0.15 inches

Citrus Heights: 0.27 inches

What’s in the weather forecast?

The National Weather Service is predicting “unsettled weather behind the system” this week, meteorologist Craig Shoemaker told The Sacramento Bee on Monday.

On Tuesday, there is a slight change of rain in Sacramento with a high temperature of 56 degrees and an overnight low temperature of 41 degrees, according to the weather service’s five-day forecast.

There’s also a possibility of rain on Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to reach a high of 54 degrees and a low of 40 degrees.

On Thursday, the chance of showers continues in Sacramento with a high of 54 degrees and a low of 40 degrees, the weather service said.

The Sacramento area will see partly sunny skies on Friday and throughout the weekend, the agency said, with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the high 30s.

