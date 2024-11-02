How much rain did Sacramento get Friday night in first fall storm? What about Sierra snow?

Benjy Egel
·2 min read

Sacramento’s first real storm of the 2024-25 water year dropped in on Friday evening, dumping rain throughout the region and snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Downtown Sacramento saw 0.35 inches of rain Friday to kick off November, according to the National Weather Service, following 0.17 inches a day earlier on Halloween. The two days marked the first significant precipitation totals for the city since early May.

Elk Grove saw 0.33 inches Friday, while Davis had a mere 0.08 inches. Rainfall was scattered within Roseville — one weather service monitoring site collected 0.12 inches, but a Roseville Fire Department station received a half-inch.

“It’s the first noteworthy weather system of the water year, providing a lot of beneficial rain to the (Sacramento) Valley,” weather service meteorologist Dakari Anderson said. California’s water year begins Oct. 1.

While most Lake Tahoe ski resorts didn’t report any snowfall, Anderson said many don’t bother so early in the season. Boreal was an exception, reporting 4 inches as of Saturday morning.

Caltrans’ Kingvale Maintenance Station (approximately 6,100 feet above sea level) saw 2.5 inches of snow, while the agency reported 5 inches at Castle Peak (7,100 feet). Lower Lassen Peak (8,200 feet) got 15.4 inches, Anderson said.

The rain was likely Sacramento’s last precipitation for at least a week, per the latest weather service forecast. Daily temperatures are expected to peak around 70 degrees and drop to the 40s at night through next Friday, though this coming Sunday and Monday could see wind gusts of around 30 MPH.

Sunday also marks the end of daylight saving time, meaning it will get darker and cooler earlier in the evening.

