How much for this rare 1958 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Berlinetta?

Ferrari responded to the FIA’s new GT class championship in 1956 with a fresh breed of beast. Showcasing a dual-purpose road-racing model based on the 250 GT chassis with lightweight aluminum coachwork by Scaglietti, the Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta sported a competition-tuned version of the three-litre Colombo V-12.





A potent force during the late 1950s, the new Ferrari proved to be particularly dominant throughout the multi-stage Tour de France Automobile, where it claimed four wins in consecutive years from 1956–59.



Appropriately nicknamed the Tour de France (TdF) in recognition of its racing achievements, 78 examples of the 250 GT Berlinetta were built in four distinct body styles – no-louver, 14-louver, three-louver, and single-louver. Each configuration showcased corresponding mechanical updates that improved performance and reliability. And now, we've got this fine example heading to auction with Gooding & Co on January 18, 2019.







With time’s onward march, the 250 GT Tour de France has evolved into one of the most collectable Ferraris of all time. Blending an intricate mix of fine-tuned engineering and jaw-dropping period aesthetics, the TdF garnished its reputation with a series of competition wins, including the ’58 Grand Prix of Venezuela and ’59 Circuito de la Ciudad Maracaibo.



Despite a relatively limited production run, the TdF carved an enduring influence and legacy that helped shape Ferrari during Enzo’s halcyon sportscar racing years. As such, whenever an example appears at auction, collectors fall over themselves to land the winning bid.



The Tour de France presented here, chassis 1037 GT, is the 19th of 36 examples built by Carrozzeria Scaglietti. Trumpeting an attractive single-louver body style, chassis 1037 GT boasts another ace card as one of an even more exclusive group sporting the desirable covered-headlight arrangement.



Constructed during the latter part of 1958, 1037 GT was equipped with Ferrari’s contemporary 128D V-12 engine, featuring twin Marelli distributors, high-lift tipo 130 camshafts, Weber 36 DCL/3 carburetors, velocity stacks, and 9.1:1 compression pistons.



An original factory build sheet confirms speculation that the V12 produced 250.8bhp at 7200rpm and 251 lbs./ft. of torque at 6,000 rpm.







Upon completion, 1037 GT was shipped to Carlos Kauffmann, the official Ferrari distributor in Caracas, Venezuela, and sold to its first owner – Julio Pola.



Pola was born in Spain and engaged in no end of racing activities before relocating to Venezuela during the early 1950s. Once there, he established Escuderia Madunina Venezuela, the country’s preeminent racing team.



Racing a variety of Ferraris, Maseratis, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, generally painted white with a central red-blue-yellow stripe, Pola was a successful driver in his own right, winning the first Venezuelan National Drivers’ Championship in 1958.



As a late-production single-louver Tour de France Berlinetta, 1037 GT represents the ultimate evolution of one of the most beloved models in Ferrari history. Having been restored to an incredibly high standard in the 1990s, this TdF has been thoroughly enjoyed on the road, track, and concours lawn.



While any 250 GT Tour de France is regarded as a top-tier collector car, this exceptional example, certified by Ferrari Classiche, is a star among the best of them. Suffice to say it's going to be one of the top-grossing lots during a Scottsdale auction week, one which is already stacked with blue chip cars.



Though company chief David Gooding struggled to conjure up a number for the 275 GTB prototype](https://www.autoclassics.com/posts/news/ferrari-275-gtb-prototype-rally) his auction house is auctioning at the same sale, there's a much more refined $5.75 million – $6.5 million (£4.5m – £5.1m, €5m – €5.7m) estimate on this 250 GT TdF Berlinetta. Get a closer look at the rare Ferrari [here.