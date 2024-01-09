How much snow has fallen in the Kansas City area? Here’s an early look

A strong, cross-country winter storm has dumped several inches of snow across the Kansas City area by Tuesday morning — and more snow on the way.

The National Weather Service measured 4.5 inches at its office in Pleasant Hill as of 3 a.m., and it was still snowing, the weather service said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In response, several people reported snowfall in their area including 4.5 inches near Zona Rosa Town Center in Kansas City, North, 4 inches in Raytown, about 4 inches in Lake Lotawana, 6.5 inches in Raymore, 4.1 inches in Grandview, 5 inches in Lee’s Summit and 5 inches in Gladstone.

At Kansas City International Airport, 3.9 inches of snow fell during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m., according to weather service.

Much of the Kansas City area had between 4 and 6 inches of snowfall so far from the storm, according map of an analysis of local storm reports.

Some of those reports indicated that 6.5 inches of snow has fallen near Lake Winnebago, 4 inches near Oakview, 4.1 inches in Grandview, 3 inches in Trenton, Missouri, 5 inches in Wyandotte County, 5.2 inches near Pleasant Hill, 5 inches near Spring Hill and 7 inches near Gardner.

Snowfall totals are preliminary and will likely increase as another band of snow moves through.