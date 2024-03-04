How much snow fell in Northern California and the Sierra Nevada? Snowfall over 7 feet

Winter storm warnings were in effect for parts of Northern California and Southern Oregon as more snow is expected in the region following a dayslong blizzard that slammed the Sierra Nevada with hurricane force winds and several feet of snow.

Heavy snow is expected to fall through Monday afternoon at elevations above 3,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly a foot of snow will pile up in some areas, while rain is slated to lash the northern coast of California. Meteorologists warn that persistent snowdrift could hamper clean up efforts from the intense weekend blizzard.

Through Sunday, the life-threatening storm dumped nearly 7 feet of snow at Donner Peak, an 8,000 feet summit in Placer County, California, the weather service said. Areas surrounding Reno, Nevada, recorded more than a foot of snow.

Across the Sierra Nevada, residents and tourists were still being impacted by the weekend storm. More than 14,500 utility customers were without power early Monday, according to a database maintained by USA TODAY. And sections of major highways remained closed, including more than 100 miles of I-80, from the Nevada border to Colfax, California, according to the California Department of Transportation.

On Monday, multiple school districts in northern California canceled classes, including the Tahoe Truckee and Lake Tahoe unified school districts. Near Reno, Nevada, the Washoe County School District said it will likely delay the start of class by several hours; several schools in the district will be closed.

The powerful blizzard began late last week but its most intense conditions occurred on Sunday, when wind gusts reached 190 mph, white out conditions began and hundreds of people were stranded in their cars for several hours. Parts of Nevada, Utah and Colorado also received some heavy gusts and several inches of snow.

Moisture from the winter storm led a tornado to form on Friday in Madera County, 90 miles north of Corcoran, damaging an elementary school, according to the weather service office in Hanford. On Saturday, a tornado warning was issued in the Kings County town of Corcoran, 50 miles south of Fresno, where a possible second tornado formed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California blizzard slammed Sierra Nevada with over 7 feet of snow