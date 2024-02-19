Muckamore: Inquiry delayed as chair requires surgery for heart condition

Tom Kark KC said statements would continue to be taken by the inquiry team

The Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry is to experience further delays as its chair requires surgery.

Tom Kark KC read a statement on Monday in which he explained he had been diagnosed with a heart condition.

The inquiry is examining allegations of abuse at the hospital outside Antrim which is run by the Belfast Health Trust.

It provides provides facilities for adults with special needs.

A separate major police investigation began in 2017 after allegations of ill-treatment began to emerge.

In his statement, Mr Kark said he would undergo surgery next week and then require six weeks to recover.

He has written to the Health Minister Robin Swann to explain the delays.

Evidence sessions will pause from Wednesday until 7 May.

Tom Kark KC added statements would continue to be taken by the inquiry team and apologised for the delays which he said was a "very personal matter".

