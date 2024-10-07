Mud, fire and sun : Photos of the week

A selection of striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A woman uses a shovel to remove mud from a building on Main Street in Marshall, North Carolina. The death toll from Hurricane Helene has surpassed 200 as rescuers continue to search for survivors from the storm that tore across the US south-east. More than half of the deaths were in North Carolina. [Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images]

A pair of Circus Vegas aerial performers hang from their hair and teeth as they rehearse ahead their UK tour appearance on Durdham Downs in Bristol, England. [Ben Birchall/PA Media]

Bradley Standfield and Priscilla Wong were among one hundred couples who tied the knot, formed a civil partnership or renewed their vows at one of England's most popular wedding venues. Old Marylebone Town Hall in central London hosted back-to-back ceremonies, all in one day, to celebrate its 100th birthday. [Emma Lynch/BBC]

Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris greets a child during a campaign event at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin. [Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS]

A boy uses a pirogue to move between houses submerged in water in the flooded area of the Badalabougou district in Bamako, Mali. Recent heavy rains have led to severe flooding across the Sahel, affecting people across many countries. [OUSMANE MAKAVELI/AFP]

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka serves during the women's singles match against US opponent Madison Keys at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing. Sabalenka extended her winning streak to 15 matches, to reach the quarter-finals, with a straight-set victory against Keys. [WANG Zhao/AFP]

A couple look on at a wildfire raging in the village of Ano Loutro, south of Athens, Greece. At least two people were found dead, and seven villages were evacuated, due to the fire. [VALERIE GACHE/AFP]

An installation, described as a "waterfront oasis", has been unveiled in the heart of London's financial district, in partnership with the Eden Project. Eden Dock marks the beginning of a "green spine through the centre of Canary Wharf". Floating islands and humanoid mossy sculptures have been introduced to increase biodiversity in the area. [David Parry/PA Media]

American singer-songwriter and rapper Janelle Monáe performs at the All Things Go Music Festival held at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City. [Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images]