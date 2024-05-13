Mud Stymies Flood Rescues in Afghanistan

At least 315 people had been killed by devastating flash floods across northern Afghanistan by Sunday, May 12, according to figures from the Taliban government.

A further 1,630 people were injured, 2,665 houses were destroyed, and 1,000 farm animals had died after weeks of torrential downpours, the Ministry of Immigration and Returnee Affairs said in a statement.

These images show recovery crews working amid rainy, muddy conditions in Baghlan Province on Saturday, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which provided the footage.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the UN and its partners in Afghanistan were “coordinating with the de facto authorities to swiftly assess needs and provide emergency assistance.” Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful