Mudslide victim named as ‘much-loved’ schoolgirl

The mudslide took place on the edge of the North York Moors National Park

A “much-loved” schoolgirl died following a mudslide in North Yorkshire, it has emerged.

Leah Harrison, a Year 6 pupil at Mount Pleasant Primary School, in Darlington, died after a mudslide on the edge of the North York Moors National Park on Wednesday, May 22.

Leah’s school said the staff and pupils had been left in a “state of shock”, describing her as a “much-loved part of their school”.

Paying tribute to Leah on Thursday morning, Nick Blackburn, Lingfield Education Trust chief executive, said: “The full details are still emerging but this is clearly a heartbreaking tragedy.

“Leah was a much-loved part of our school and our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school staff.

“Counselling is being arranged within the school for pupils and staff. We are all in a state of shock and we would ask that the privacy of the family and the school community is respected while we try to come to terms with what has happened.”

North Yorkshire police said the incident occurred at 1.15pm on Wednesday and that no one else was injured.

Emergency services attended the scene and members of the public have been asked to avoid the area, which is cordoned off.

“We would ask the public to refrain from speculation and spreading unverified information,” a police spokesman said.

“Our thoughts are with [the victim’s] family and friends during this difficult time.”