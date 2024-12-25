‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Claims Holiday Crown at U.K., Ireland Box Office

Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” roared to the top of the U.K.-Ireland box office in its debut weekend with £4.4 million ($5.5 million), according to numbers from Comscore through Dec. 23.

As the holiday season reaches its peak, Universal’s “Wicked” continues to enchant in its fifth frame, conjuring £2.5 million for a robust £48.2 million running total. Disney’s “Moana 2” sailed to third place with £2 million, pushing its four-week cume to £29.7 million.

Studiocanal’s “Paddington in Peru” remained steady in fourth, adding £653,489 in its seventh weekend for a £31.3 million total. Paramount’s “Gladiator II” rounded out the top five with £497,569, reaching £29.6 million after six weeks.

In sixth place, Black Bear’s “Conclave” collected £331,308 for a £4.9 million total, while Trafalgar Releasing’s “Ivanov/Wright The Nutcracker” Royal Opera House ballet presentation earned £227,082 in seventh. Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter” collected £171,942 in eighth position for a total of £1.2 million, while Park Circus’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” 75th anniversary rerelease earned £140,143 in ninth. In 10th place Warner Bros.’ “Red One” collected £130,014 and has accumulated £8 million over seven weeks.

On Christmas Day, Bakrania Media is releasing Bollywood action film “Baby John,” starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff.

Boxing Day sees Michael Gracey’s Robbie Williams film “Better Man,” from Entertainment Film Distributors, opening wide at 300+ locations, while Elysian Film Group brings Studio Ghibli’s “Spirited Away” back to cinemas. Additional releases include global Thai smash hit and Oscar contender “How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies,” from Vertigo Releasing, and Justin Kurzel’s Venice-bowing crime thriller “The Order” starring Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult, from MetFilm Distribution. Universal will also launch a sing-along version of “Wicked.”

The week closes with “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” on Dec. 27.

