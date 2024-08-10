‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ New Trailer: Young Mufasa and Scar Go From Brothers to Enemies

Disney revealed an extended look at the upcoming release “Mufasa: The Lion King” on Friday night at D23.

Before that, singers walked onto the stage and teased a snippet of the film’s opening song before director Barry Jenkins appeared. “Like all of you, ‘The Lion King’ made an indelible mark on me,” Jenkins said. “Hearing the music and feeling every emotion as the story unfolded, a father bestowing a legacy upon his son, a pride being built anew, and a young lion rising to his destiny. Telling his story is an absolute honor.”

Jenkins also announced that Lin-Manuel Miranda will pen the film’s original songs. Miranda received a standing ovation as he joined Jenkins to preview the song, “I Always Wanted a Brother.”

The “Lion King” prequel takes place before the events of the 2019 live-action photorealistic reimagining and is directed by Jenkins. “Mufasa” focuses on the early years of the eventual ruler of Pride Rock, as well as his menacing younger brother Scar. Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. lead the voice talent as the younger version of Mufasa (voiced by James Earl Jones in the 1994 film and 2019 remake) and Scar (voiced by Jeremy Irons in the 1994 version and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the 2019 remake). Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is returning and will voice Nala; her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, will play Kiara, the daughter of King Samba and Queen Nala.

A new trailer also shows a young Mufasa and his sibling Scar, as their relationship transforms from siblings to enemies.

New cast members include Tiffany Boone as Sarabi; Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki; Preston Nyman as Zazu; Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride; Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe; Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi; Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia; and Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego.

“Mufasa” reunites Jenkins with his go-to team of artisans which includes composer Nicholas Britell, editor Joi McMillon and cinematographer James Laxton. Lin-Manuel Miranda penned original songs for the new film.

The 2019 remake, directed by Jon Favreau, raked in a staggering $1.66 billion globally and was one of seven Disney films to cross the billion-dollar mark that year.

“Mufasa: The Lion King” will roar into theaters on Dec. 20.

Watch the new trailer below.

