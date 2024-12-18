Mufasa: The Lion King has 'tasteful, thoughtful' tribute to James Earl Jones

Watch Mufasa: The Lion King's Barry Jenkins and Aaron Pierre reflect on honouring James Earl Jones

One thing that will always be synonymous with The Lion King is James Earl Jones deep baritone voice, which he lent to the character Mufasa in Disney's original 1994 animation. This was why it was important to director Barry Jenkins that the prequel about his character have a dedication to him from the very beginning of the movie.

Mufasa: The Lion King charts Jones' iconic character in his youth (voiced by Aaron Pierre), first as a cub and then as a young lion before he came to be the beloved leader of Pride Rock. It follows his journey from lost child to adoptive brother to lion Taka, the future Scar, and the found family he creates during their retreat from the villainous Kiros (Mads Mikkelsen).

The movie opens with quotes from Jones as Mufasa, and speaking to Yahoo UK about the decision behind this Jenkins shares: "When Mr. Jones passed it was in early September, we were still working in a pretty detailed and massive way on finishing the film, and so as I was going into work day after day it was impossible to work on this movie and not think of him.

"And you realise very quickly, I was trying to put myself in the audiences shoes, and it was going to be impossible to watch this film and not think of him.

Mufasa: The Lion King honours the late James Earl Jones' memory with a tribute which opens the movie. (Getty Images/Disney)

"So it felt like the right thing to do, the tactical thing to do, the tasteful thing to do. The thoughtful thing to do was to acknowledge that loss at the very beginning of the film, and I don't know why but I just imagined myself in a theatre and hearing his voice so that was how we decided to open the film."

Pierre says it was "a privilege" to take up the mantle from Jones in the prequel, adding that he has admired the late actor for years so it felt like an honour to continue his legacy in some way.

"I'm very grateful to have been gifted the opportunity and hopefully he would be proud," Pierre says. "He's an enormous inspiration to me and I've always been a student of his, I've always observed him. I've always studied him, so hopefully he would feel as though I honoured him and honoured his original portrayal and his legacy."

Changing the view of Scar

The Mufasa prequel follows his relationship with the adopted brother Taka who would become Scar, and makes the villain more empathetic as a result. (Disney)

One thing the movie does is give context to Mufasa and Scar's relationship, showing the latter before his descent into villainy. At first he is a bright-eyed lion named Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr), and over the course of the story viewers come to understand how and why he turns on Mufasa.

Harrison Jr reveals he was told to not be so "heavy on the Scar front" at first, because the change in the character was meant to be gradual: "I actually was really nervous that when I initially coming out I wasn't going to have enough of the thing we understood and knew and loved about Scar.

"So I was very heavy on the Scar front in the beginning of the process, and then Barry started to encourage me that you can let the foot off the gas a little bit and build the arc, and earn it. I just was excited for that scene [when Taka first betrays Mufasa] because that was my audition scene and that was such a fun turning point."

"We love conflict, it's juicy and has tension and all that good stuff," Harrison Jr adds, reflecting on how he tried to change his voice over the course of the story. "So I started to lighten every step of the way and was just trying to find a nice medium ground of the light and the love, and the joy and the youthfulness and allow life to affect him, and it also effects the voice as well.

Reflecting on voicing Taka, Kelvin Harrion Jr said: 'I was very heavy on the Scar front in the beginning of the process, and then Barry encouraged me to let the foot off the gas a little bit and build the arc, and earn it.' (Disney)

Jenkins is keen for the movie to help audiences empathise with Scar, which is why he decided to make him have an intriguing arc in the prequel. Not only is Taka open and loving to Mufasa, it's his upbringing and feelings of shame and guilt over being cowardly that turn him into a villain, creating a more well-rounded character as a result.

"I think it's really interesting you said you reconsider how you think about Scar," Jenkins tells Yahoo UK. "I think people can still be very, very judgmental and very, very disapproving of his actions in the 1994 film, but I think it's really wonderful that you're considering him as a human being because he's not just that action. He was this whole series of actions, of choices, of circumstance that he was born into and is traumatised in this film.

"I think it's a really lovely thing, I hope that all audiences do that, especially children who have a direct affinity or intimacy with these characters. I think it's a more productive way of thinking about human beings and thinking about people who are good or who are bad. You know, why are they good? Why are they bad? What are the circumstances that led them to evolve in that way?

"And then the thing about this movie is because so many people across language barriers, cultural barriers are looking at these same images, I think it's a very productive way to say something very clear and honest about the human condition, through lions."

Barry Jenkins is a 'genius' director

Barry Jenkins comes to Mufasa: The Lion King after a slew of critically-acclaimed movies like Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk. (Disney)

Jenkins approach to Mufasa: The Lion King was appreciated by all the cast, with Harrison Jr calling him a "genius" of the craft.

"It's so refreshing to find someone who is stepping into a medium that he'd never done before, and a big one at that — to take on The Lion King is heavy, it's a heavy task," Harrison Jr says. "But he did it with so much grace, people always ask me 'what do you look for in a director?' It's there confidence, and confidence doesn't necessarily mean that you always have the answers it's the ability to be able to navigate when you don't have the answers and still say 'we will find a solution together' because it's a team sport making films.

"And Barry offered that to us, which gave us the confidence to step in in the same way. I mean, what a visionary, we started off with chicken scratch sketches and we ended up with this beautiful landscape that he created, with this new technology that they've done with the movie. And I truly think it's the best version of this technology I've seen so far."

Eichner mirrors this sentiment, saying of the Moonlight filmmaker: "He's amazing, I love his previous work, obviously he's a masterful filmmaker.

"And I thought that Barry, even within the context of a big epic family film like this, brought a lot of complexity and a lot of humanity to this, to the backstories of both Mufasa and Scar, which I think makes it very interesting, dramatically and emotionally, especially if you're a Lion King fan already."

Mufasa: The Lion King is out in cinemas on Friday 20 December.